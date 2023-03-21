Evisort Announces Next Generation AI Contract Processing with Advanced OCR Ingesting 450,000 Contracts Per Day

Evisort and Epiq to Host Live Session on Next Generation AI at Legalweek 2023

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort , the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement, IT and sales operations teams worldwide, today announced its next-generation AI contract processing with advanced OCR ingesting. Evisort's proprietary AI has made a massive leap in capacity — now ingesting and analyzing up to 450,000 contracts per day to help organizations gain value even faster with a complete, intelligent contract repository in days, not months.

Evisort's next-generation contract processing addresses challenges commonly faced by legacy OCR, including difficulties deciphering handwriting, blurry text, tables, headers, footers, and watermarks. The platform now recognizes multilingual handwriting and typed text, including non-Latin characters from Chinese, Japanese, Korean and other languages. With these AI enhancements, Evisort's solution empowers enterprise customers to develop a more accurate lens into their worldwide operations, including regional offices, via connected contract data.

Evisort AI Labs has also trained generative AI capabilities that help users draft, redline and negotiate contracts based on existing AI contract data and large language models. As organizations eliminate siloed contract data, business leaders can strengthen their expanding global ecosystem and educate stakeholders across the business on the importance of data to fuel frictionless global operations.

Allowing AI-powered contract data insights to flow to any employee within the organization who can benefit from it is critical to accelerating the business impact that AI can facilitate. Knowing what is in their agreements helps business teams adapt strategically to changes in regulatory landscapes, data privacy laws, macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical institutions, supply chain viability, sales obligations, corporate ownership and cross-departmental priorities. As with any business transformation, the first step is education.

Evisort will host an emerging technology educational track at Legalweek in partnership with Epiq, a leading provider of legal and business services. The live emerging technology session will uncover how AI, particularly generative AI, is reshaping the legal landscape. Epiq's Senior Vice President General Manager Ziad Mantoura, Epiq's Senior Vice President of Legal Solutions Eric Crawley and Evisort's CEO and Founder Jerry Ting will provide a behind-the-scenes look as well as share insights on transforming legal organizations–enabling them to scale, drive innovation and enhance customer experiences. You can join this Legalweek 2023 session at the New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 6th Ave, New York, NY.

Details: Legalweek 2023 Emerging Technology Educational Track

Topic: How AI and Generative AI Are Reshaping the Legal Landscape

Date: Wednesday, March 22 at 11:30 AM

Presenters:

Epiq : SVP and GM Ziad Mantoura and SVP Legal Solutions Eric Crawley

Evisort : CEO and Founder Jerry Ting

