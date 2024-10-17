Evisort Named a Visionary in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort , a Workday company and a leading provider of AI for contract lifecycle management (CLM) and analysis, today announced its recognition as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM) for the third year in a row.*

Hundreds of companies trust Evisort's AI-native platform to provide total visibility into their contracts to help surface risk, spot financial opportunities, and manage obligations across the agreements that comprise their businesses.

Evisort recently became the first CLM provider — and one of the first companies in the world — to receive an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 42001 accredited certification for responsible development and use of AI, a significant achievement that underscores Evisort's commitment to ethical AI practices and governance.

The recognition from Gartner and ISO 42001 certification follow a 12-month period that saw Evisort extend its AI leadership with several key innovations, including a dedicated large language model (LLM) and an advanced AI orchestration layer . The company also released Document X-Ray™ and Ask AI , two breakthrough AI features designed to empower businesses with easy access to actionable insights about the terms within their contracts and related transactional documents.

"We believe this recognition is a testament to our commitment to push the boundaries of how AI can deliver complete document intelligence," said Evisort Co-Founder Jerry Ting. "With innovations like Document X-Ray and Ask AI, we're helping organizations unlock critical insights from their documents to drive smarter, faster business decisions."

Evisort was recently acquired by Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. The acquisition reinforces and expands Evisort's ability to empower customers to leverage critical business data more effectively, within a single system of truth.

For a complimentary copy of the 2024 "Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management," please visit here .

* Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management," Kaitlynn Sommers, Lynne Phelan, Kerrie McDonald. 14 October 2024.

