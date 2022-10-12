Evisort Receives 2022 Best of San Mateo Award

San Mateo Award Program Honors Achievement in Community and Business Categories

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort , the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement, and sales operation teams worldwide, has been selected for the 2022 Best of San Mateo Award in the Software Company category by the San Mateo Award Program.

Each year, the San Mateo Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing and success in their business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. These exceptional companies help make the San Mateo area a great place to live, work and play.

"Recognition by the San Mateo Award Program is an honor and a privilege," said Jake Sussman, co-founder and COO of Evisort. "This win is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team has put into building Evisort over the years. We're looking forward to continuing to provide great service to our customers through increased product advancement and customer experience efforts."

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 San Mateo Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the San Mateo Award Program and data provided by third parties.

In addition to this latest achievement, Evisort will be hosting a webinar with Travelzoo general counsel and head of global functions, Christina Sindoni Ciocca, called "New procurement playbook: Leveraging AI across procurement contracts." The webinar will take place on Thursday, October 13, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time / 8:00 AM Pacific Time. Register now !

About Evisort

Evisort is the leading transformative business solution for contract management and analysis. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) trained on 10M+ contracts and billions of data points, Evisort's technology parses the nuanced context and meaning of legal language and helps teams protect, scale, and accelerate their businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the company serves legal, IT, finance, and procurement organizations around the world.

About San Mateo Award Program

The San Mateo Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the San Mateo area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The San Mateo Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

