Evisort Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort , the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement and sales operation teams worldwide, today announced it has been recognized with a Customers' Choice distinction in the first-ever Gartner Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Contract Life Cycle Management report. Evisort, which provides AI-powered CLM technology, has been placed in the upper right quadrant based on customer feedback for the company's sales experience, deployment experience, product capabilities, and support experience.

"We are honored to be recognized by our customers in the Gartner 'Voice of the Customer' for Contract Life Cycle Management report," said Jerry Ting, CEO and founder of Evisort. "Our customers have spoken, and we think Evisort's CLM solution is exactly what they need to accelerate decision-making and transform their business with AI-powered contract analytics."

Evisort demonstrated its commitment to customers and continued innovation in contract intelligence with the recent announcement of artificial intelligence in pre-signature workflows and custom dashboards with drag-and-drop functionality. Evisort AI Labs also introduced generative AI capabilities to help users draft, redline, and negotiate contracts based on existing AI contract data.

Additionally, In October 2022, Gartner analysts positioned Evisort as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management.

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. "As expectations rise for legal and operations teams, we must empower our customers to take control of their contract data and drive greater business impact," said Rachael McBrearty, Chief Customer Officer. "Evisort's Gartner Peer Insights™ reviews highlight the benefits of AI for CLM and contract data analysis and we couldn't agree more. With the launch of AI in pre-signature and our enhanced OCR, we will further our goal to democratize AI and change the way business leaders think about and easily access contract data."

To read more reviews about Evisort, visit Gartner Peer Insights .

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals.

Attribution and disclaimers:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Contract Life Cycle Management, Peer Contributors, 29 March 2023.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, Patrick Connaughton, Micky Keck, Kaitlynn Sommers, 12 October 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Evisort

Evisort is the leading transformative business solution for contract lifecycle management and analysis. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) trained on 11M+ contracts and 1B+ data points, Evisort's technology parses the nuanced context and meaning of legal language and helps operational teams scale faster, reduce costs, and deliver greater business impact. Evisort is the first AI-native CLM company to achieve ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications in addition to SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company supports legal, finance, sales, procurement and IT organizations around the globe. For more information, visit www.evisort.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact

Nikita Robinson

BLASTmedia for Evisort

[email protected]

317-806-1900 ext. 174

SOURCE Evisort