Evisort Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management Report

Evisort's AI-native CLM platform also garners recognition via Spend Matters and World Commerce and Contracting organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort , the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for contract lifecycle management (CLM) and analysis, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized Evisort's AI-native CLM solution in the Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management Report .

This Critical Capabilities report is the companion report to the Magic QuadrantTM for Contract Life Cycle Management , in which Gartner recently named Evisort a Visionary for the second year in a row. Evisort was also named a Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM) report earlier this year based on reviews submitted to Gartner Peer Insights by Evisort customers.

"We're gratified by this Gartner evaluation of Evisort's capabilities," stated Jerry Ting, Evisort Founder and CEO. "In a crowded market of CLM providers, we are proud of Evisort's ability as an AI-native platform to able to deliver customers faster time to value with unparalleled control over their contracting."

In the 2023 Critical Capabilities report, Evisort scored 3.89/5 in Presignature, 3.92/5 in Presignature (third-party-generated contracts), 3.79/5 in Postsignature (advanced), 3.78/8 in Postsignature and 3.89/5 in Full Life Cycle Use Cases.

Evisort recently made headlines for successfully developing the industry's first large language model (LLM) specifically built for legal agreements, which will help the company continue to deliver cutting-edge innovations with responsible, enterprise-grade, generative AI.

Earlier this month, the procurement technology analyst group Spend Matters named Evisort one of " 50 Providers to Watch " for the third consecutive year. The World Commerce and Contracting (WCC) organization also recently honored Evisort customer NetApp with its prestigious Operational Improvement award for a series of contract management projects leveraging Evisort's capabilities.

For a complimentary copy of the 2023 "Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management," please visit here .

* Source: Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management," Lynne Phelan, Kaitlynn Sommers. October 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management," Lynne Phelan, Kaitlynn Sommers. October 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Evisort

Evisort is the leading transformative business solution for contract lifecycle management and analysis. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) trained on 11M+ contracts and 1B+ data points, Evisort's technology parses the nuanced context and meaning of legal language and helps operational teams scale faster, reduce costs, and deliver greater business impact. Evisort is the first AI-native CLM company to achieve ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications in addition to SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company supports legal, finance, sales, procurement and IT organizations around the globe. For more information, visit www.evisort.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

SOURCE Evisort