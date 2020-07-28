Evite and Pledgeling Double Donations in Less than Two Years, Reaching $20 Million Milestone for Causes Across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evite and Pledgeling celebrate a significant milestone as partners in charitable giving, raising over $20 million for nonprofit organizations and personal causes across the United States through the Evite Donations tool powered by Pledgeling. In less than two years, donation totals generated from hosts and guests using the platform doubled from $10 million in 2018 to $20 million in 2020, indicating a growing interest in giving back, even amid challenges like COVID-19.

Evite hosts and guests have been even more charitable when funds have been needed most. At the start of 2020 during the Australia fires, Evite users donated nearly $50,000 to the Australia Bushfire Relief Fund. In March and April with the onset of COVID-19, Evite users integrated donations into their events at a 2X increased rate, raising funds for a wide range of organizations, including $11,000 raised for Direct Relief an organization working to provide PPE to health workers. Also, nearly 2,000 recent events, including virtual events, have raised donations for nonprofits combating racism and social injustice, including NAACP, BOLD, Color of Change and the ACLU.

"Given the state of the world today, we're inspired by the continued societal interest in philanthropy and social good, and are proud to support those using this donation tool for change and support," says Victor Cho, Chief Executive Officer at Evite. "Evite Donations turns every event into an opportunity to give back by making it easy for hosts and guests to support a cause they care about."

"When you combine a mission-driven company with frictionless charitable donations, the results are extraordinary," explains James Citron, Chief Executive Officer of Pledgeling. "Over 100,000 in person and virtual events attended by millions of guests made this $20 million milestone happen. These donations demonstrate the power of Evite's purpose and will truly improve lives in communities around the world."

Since launching in 2015, Evite Donations has benefited over 13,000 nonprofits and personal causes - from children's health to environmental causes. Funds raised via Evite Donations have the ability to provide:

545,545 meals through Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

27,592 trees planted through One Tree Planted, which can sequester 1,324,416 lbs of carbon in one year.

Over $1.8 million to medical causes, with top donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ($661K+), American Cancer Society ($257K+) and the Alzheimer's Association ($180K+)

In addition to national nonprofits, local nonprofits have had considerable success fundraising through Evite Donations. As one of the featured nonprofits in the birthday category, Worthy of Love saw its adoption spike from residents in Southern California culminating in more than $65,000 raised for the nonprofit in less than one year. The Los Angeles-based nonprofit that provides birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness will use the funds to provide birthday parties for 3,200 children, including virtual birthday parties during this time. Most of them would not have had a party, nor received a gift on their birthday without this funding. These donations will also provide the needed funding to the nonprofit to start a New York chapter. According to Mary Davis, founder of Worthy of Love, "The donations mean the world not only to us, but to every kid impacted and to every parent who can't throw a birthday party for their own child."

With Evite Donations , event hosts have the option to select their favorite nonprofit from nearly two million nonprofits across the Pledgeling network and/or their own personal cause and raise funds from their event without users ever leaving the invitation. Hosts can also recommend a new nonprofit or crowdfund for a meaningful personal cause. Evite never takes a fee from these donations, so hosts and guests can give fully to their cause of choice. Pledgeling powers the backend integration for donation processing which provides individuals with instant tax receipts and the option to create a Pledgeling account to keep track of life-long donations. Additionally, for nonprofits seeking a professional event management tool, Evite is currently offering them free access to Evite Pro , the company's product that allows organizers to effortlessly manage events.

To learn more about Evite Donations and integrating charitable giving into your next event, visit https://celebrate.evite.com/evite-donations/ .

About Evite

Evite is the world's leading digital invitation platform for celebrating together, wherever you are. With thousands of free and premium customizable designs that can be sent by email or text message, Evite makes celebrating face-to-face easier and more memorable for its 100+ million annual users and their guests. Real-time messaging and RSVP tracking make planning a breeze. Through Evite Donations, which has raised over $20 million dollars, users can invite guests to support a favorite charity or personal cause without leaving their invitation. Launched in 1998, the company has sent nearly 3 billion invitations. Evite is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. Visit www.evite.com to start planning, get inspired or download the Evite app.

About Pledgeling:

Pledgeling is the leading fundraising platform for today's mission-driven companies, nonprofits and individuals. Headquartered in Venice, over 4,000 companies today rely on Pledgeling's frictionless charitable donation platform, including brands such as Discovery, Shopify, Evite, and Cost Plus World Market, to achieve breakthrough business results by engaging their customers, employees and other audiences in their social impact goals, while also creating sustainable social impact. Pledgeling processes donations in over 90 countries around the world, and is a member of the UN Global Compact, Conscious Capitalism and Pledge 1%. Visit www.pledgeling.com to learn more and launch a fundraising program today.

