Evite Appoints New Chief Technology Officer And New Vice President Of Marketing And Brand

"As the country begins to open back up socially, we are seeing a rapid acceleration of our business," said Victor Cho, CEO of Evite. "Evite evolved considerably over the past year, and now is the time to drive those changes forward given the positive momentum we're experiencing. With their extensive backgrounds, Thanh and Karen will be instrumental in shaping Evite's evolution and we're expanding their teams to support the scale of our business."

Khuu has a wealth of experience in building hyper-growth, fast-moving teams and will reside at the helm of Evite's technology group. In addition to his role at Evite, he is a member of founding and executive teams that have raised over $120 million in venture funding across three companies, and was previously the Chief Technology Officer at ShoeDazzle where he grew the team to more than 60 technologists and over $100 million in revenue.

"I am thrilled to be joining an amazing brand and a tremendously talented team, as we build the future of Evite," said Khuu. "As a platform, Evite touches 100 million users, and generates tens of terabytes of data a day. That type of volume is quite compelling to any technologist who wants to architect large-scale systems, as well as those who can envision incredible opportunities to layer on predictive intelligence and personalization with the data collected."

Graham will be leading marketing across branding and design as well as customer acquisition and engagement. Her twenty years of expertise that spans design, creative direction, brand and performance marketing, is deeply rooted in a digital-first approach that lends itself perfectly to Evite's innovative brand transformation. She most recently served as the Vice President of Marketing at Nordstrom for the off-price online and brick-and-mortar division, where she consistently grew the business year over year.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Evite team and take on the innovative marketing initiatives ahead of us," said Graham. "Evite is the first-ever and the leading platform bringing people together for life's most celebratory moments. The opportunity to modernize and build on that legacy was something that I couldn't pass up. After everything we've been through with this pandemic, I can't think of a more gratifying and timely mission than to make planning in-person gatherings as delightful as possible."

The addition of Graham and Khuu comes at an exciting time for the Evite brand as it looks to expand its foothold as the first and leading invitations service through innovations and additions to its service offering, as well as a modernized brand look and feel in the coming months.

"We are starting a new journey here that will push forth exciting innovation, and the opportunity to not only modernize a beloved brand, but to drive product possibilities from a technology perspective, is invigorating on so many levels. We can't wait to re-introduce Evite to the world," says Khuu about the changes to come.

