Evite CEO is Keynote Speaker at Wharton School Conference

The Successful Applications of Customer Analytics conference brings together analytics professionals to share real-world examples of customer analytics impacting strategic decisions and to gain a deeper understanding of the technical skills that turn data into insights.

Cho, who is a graduate of The Wharton School, focused his remarks on the five fundamental flaws that companies must be aware of in the application and use of analytics and data within a business, and how to avoid the pitfalls that prevent companies from using data and analytics to maximum effect.

"It is always an honor to come back to my alma mater, both to share with and to continue to learn from this amazing community," said Victor Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Evite. "This topic is at the forefront for us at Evite as we continue to evolve into a customer-obsessed company focused on bringing people together face to face."

About Evite

For 20 years, Evite has been the world's leading digital platform for bringing people together. With free, easy-to-use invitation designs, inspirational video content, and a private sharing feed for photos and conversations, Evite makes coming together face-to-face effortless and more memorable for its 100+ million annual users. The company has sent over 2 billion event invitations in its history and currently handles hundreds of millions of RSVPs every year. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Evite is a subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA, GLIBP). Launched in 1998, the company is celebrating its 20th birthday at evite.com/birthday.

