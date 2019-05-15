Evite Delivers Event Management Solution for Professional Events with Launch of Evite® Pro

The new offering meets the needs of small to mid-sized companies, organizations, and teams, allowing subscribers to manage the entirety of an event, including designing and sending invitations, tracking attendee status, managing ongoing guest communications, and accessing event analytics such as deliverability, RSVP rate, and more. Evite Pro is designed for professional event organizers, including but not limited to event managers, human resources professionals, and small business owners.

"Many of our customers are business professionals or organizers in their communities who have long used Evite as a tool for planning their company events. We realized through customer feedback that we needed to provide a specialized solution to address our customers' business requirements," said Victor Cho, CEO of Evite. "Now, those customers can use Evite Pro to manage a wide range of events throughout the year, with full access to every Evite invitation on our platform and all of the customizations they already know and love."

Evite Pro allows for simplified year-round event organization, with features that include:

Seamless event management: Send and update anytime, anywhere, from any device

Elevated insight into event success: Track delivery and RSVPs with real-time Event Performance Analytics

Customizable design: Companies can include logo and colors for branding purposes

Large-scale event capability: Invite up to 2,500 guests per event

Multichannel delivery options: Send invitations via email, text message, or shareable link

Business-friendly pricing: Send ad-free invitations and announcements for an unlimited number of events

Bypass spam filters: Ensure invitations are sent to recipients' inboxes vs. spam

Other recent Evite products - available to all Evite users, including Evite Pro subscribers - include the Evite Donations tool, which allows Evite customers to use any event as an opportunity to donate to a charity or crowdfund for a personal cause, and Evite Messages, which allows hosts and guests to communicate seamlessly about events

Evite Pro is currently available for an annual subscription of $249.99.

Evite is the world's leading digital invitation platform focused on bringing people together. With thousands of free and premium customizable designs which can be sent by email or text message, Evite makes celebrating face-to-face easier and more memorable for its 100+ million annual users and their guests. Real-time messaging and RSVP tracking make planning a breeze. Through Evite Donations, which has raised over $10 million dollars, users can invite guests to support a favorite charity or personal cause without leaving their invitation. Launched in 1998, the company has sent nearly 3 billion invitations. Evite is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. Visit www.evite.com to start planning, get inspired or download the Evite app.

