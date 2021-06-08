Evite Welcomes Jason Woo as President and David Grant as Vice President of Product

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evite , the world's leading online invitation service, today announced two senior leadership hires, Jason Woo and David Grant. In their new positions as president and vice president of product, respectively, they will be working to drive Evite's strategy and business direction as the company moves into an aggressive post-pandemic growth phase.

"2021 will be a year of extreme growth for Evite as we exit the pandemic, and I am thrilled that Jason and David have joined the Evite team during this transformative time," said Victor Cho, CEO of Evite. "We are living through the once-in-a-generation creation of a new reality in terms of social gathering and social behavior, and we need to ensure that our consumer value-proposition and revenue model are aligned to that new world. Jason and David have the perfect blend of experiences to help us do just that."

Jason Woo, President at Evite

Jason has joined Evite as the company's president and will oversee strategic business planning, capital and funding strategy, and more.

Jason has extensive experience in business growth, global strategic partnerships, product development and operational scaling. Prior to joining Evite, Jason held senior leadership roles in the gaming and financial industries for companies such as Next Generation Esports (a Vindex company), where he held the roles of President and CSO, Nomad Financial, Marsh McLennan, and more.

“I have always loved Evite and what it stands for- human connectivity . This is especially important after the past year we all have experienced, where isolation was frequent and common,” said Jason. “It is incredibly rare that you find a beloved brand that can help its hundreds of millions of users to reconnect with loved ones after such a difficult time. I really haven’t seen many organizations with this kind of opportunity to directly help its users in such a meaningful way. ”

David Grant, Vice President of Product at Evite

David has joined Evite as the new vice president of product. In this role, David will help drive a fundamental transformation in both the consumer experience and revenue model of the company.

David has had a long career driving both monetization and user-experience transformations. He was most recently the Senior Director of Product at Activision Blizzard Media, and prior Vice President of Product and Design at Dynamic Signal and Head of Product at Study.com. David has developed and launched numerous products responsible for more than a billion dollars in revenue.

“As the world returns to normal and getting together in person makes its way back into our weekend plans, it is critical that we evolve and improve the Evite experience and business model to meet the needs of the new world,” said David. “I am incredibly excited to apply my proven tool-kit of customer centricity, and data-driven, agile development to this challenge.”

About Evite

Evite is the world's leading digital invitation platform focused on bringing people together face-to-face. With thousands of free and premium customizable designs which can be sent by email or text message, Evite makes celebrating face-to-face easier and more memorable for its 100+ million annual users and their guests. Launched in 1998, the company has sent nearly three billion invitations over its history, sends over 200 million invitations each year, and touches billions of dollars in party-related purchases. Evite is headquartered in Los Angeles. Visit www.evite.com to start planning, get inspired or download the Evite app.

