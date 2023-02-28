Evive Brands Announces Platform Company Name for Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, Grasons Co. and Future Acquisitions

Multi-platform company to continue to expand partnerships to provide exceptional support and services to families and communities across the United States

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care Holdings, LLC CEO Tim Hadley announced the creation of Evive Brands, LLC, a multi-branded service organization that unites its premier franchise systems, including Executive Home Care, one of the nation's leading in-home care providers; Assisted Living Locators, a nationally acclaimed senior placement and referral agency; and Grasons Co., a respected estate sales and business liquidation service. The new platform company will continue to grow with future acquisitions and partnerships to enhance their portfolio and make quality care readily available throughout the United States.

"Our vision for Evive Brands is to provide exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation," said Hadley. "We understand that life can be challenging, and that people need support. That's why we've brought together the best in the industry to provide easy solutions for people in their time of need."

Hadley stated that the mission of Evive Brands is to help people live and thrive, no matter what life throws their way. "The company is founded on the values of connection, community, and care," he explained. "Our community of brands is dedicated to delivering resources that create a first-class experience for clients and increase the well-being of clients and those closest to them."

According to Hadley, the Evive Brands logo is a symbol of its commitment to clients. The connection grid represents the seamless way that Evive Brands fits into the lives of clients. It speaks to the ease and simplicity with which they provide care, support, and community, allowing clients to continue living and thriving, without interruption.

"At Evive Brands, the value of quality service is also more than just a business philosophy - it's a way of life," continued Hadley. "The company understands that the people behind the service are the key to making a real difference in the lives of clients and their families. By fostering a work environment that promotes happiness and fulfillment, Evive Brands is able to deliver quality service that is second to none."

The company's franchise brands are actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners with a strong entrepreneurial spirit who have heart, empathy and a passion for helping people. Franchisees will receive help with planning and business development from opening day to long-term planning, as well as continuing education, access to exclusive software planning, and an elite sales and marketing approach.

Hadley notes that Evive Brands franchise opportunity allows you to build a successful business and transform lives. "You are able to provide peace of mind to your clients and increase their well-being by offering services that truly make a difference," he added.

For more information about Evive Brands, please visit https://evivebrands.com.

About Evive Brands

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Evive Brands, LLC was founded on the values of connection, community and care. The company's premier franchise brands include Executive Home Care, one of the nation's leading in-home care providers; Assisted Living Locators, a nationally acclaimed senior placement and referral agency; and Grasons Co., a respected estate sales and business liquidation service, which together include more than 200 franchise locations across the U.S. With private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Evive Brands is a community of brands that help people live and thrive, providing exceptional support and services to increase the well-being of its clients and those closest to them.

