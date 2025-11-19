Evivo Infant Probiotic: 20+ Years of Groundbreaking Research in Infant Gut Health

Evivo drops and powder products offer parents a clinically-proven way to support baby wellness from day one.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinant Health, the makers of Evivo Infant Probiotics, is leading a shift in how we think about infant wellness - moving from a reactive mindset to a proactive approach that starts with the gut. The company's goal is simple yet powerful: nurture a resilient gut microbiome early in life to build a strong foundation of health.

Evivo Drops with B. infantis EVC001, Vitamin D, and Olive Oil

A healthy gut plays a vital role in supporting immunity, nutrient absorption, and overall development. That's where Evivo Infant Probiotic comes in - backed by over two decades of research and multiple clinical trials all in infants, it's scientifically proven to help babies develop a thriving gut microbiome from the start. To date, more than 5 million servings of Evivo have been consumed, helping over 70,000 babies build stronger, healthier beginnings.

"We can no longer afford to be reactive when it comes to infant health," says Mike Johnson, CEO of Infinant Health. "A proactive focus on gut microbiome development must be a foundational pillar of early health. Evivo offers a clinically-proven, science-based solution to establish a strong gut microbiome. The gut microbiome has been shown in infants to be closely tied to immunity, nutrient absorption, and overall development. Our intention is to give parents a trusted, proven way to help their babies start life with a resilient gut foundation."

A Discovery Rooted in Science

The founders of Infinant Health, who were professors and microbiome researchers, uncovered a crucial connection between breast milk and Bifidobacterium longum subspecies infantis (B. infantis). They noticed that most babies weren't utilizing special sugars in breast milk, known as HMOs (human milk oligosaccharides), and asked: "Why would nature design these unique, complex sugars in mom's breast milk just for them to pass through to the diaper?" It just didn't make sense, so they dug further.

Their groundbreaking research revealed that while HMOs are key to health, they need a specific bacterial partner, B. infantis, to be digestible by baby. What's even more shocking is research shows that 9 out of 10 babies in the US are missing B. infantis. Their important discovery led to the identification & commercialization of B. infantis EVC001, a unique strain proven to efficiently use HMOs to strengthen the infant gut and support the development of a healthy immune system. The EVC001 strain is unique from other B. infantis strains because it can utilize all HMOs in mother's breast milk or HMOs found in formula, versus just a few specific HMOs.

Why Parents Trust Evivo

With over 20 years of research, Evivo stands apart as a clinically tested probiotic that helps babies thrive from day one and protects baby from within during a key time for immune system education.

Key Benefits of Evivo:

Supports Strong Immunity: Builds a balanced gut microbiome to support immune development.

Builds a balanced gut microbiome to support immune development. Eases Colic Symptoms: Helps reduce gas, fussiness, and colic symptoms by easing digestion.

Helps reduce gas, fussiness, and colic symptoms by easing digestion. Reduces Diaper Rash: Maintains a healthy gut pH, reducing skin irritation caused by fecal enzymes.

Why It Matters:

Science-Backed: Supported by over two decades of human clinical trials and peer-reviewed studies. Discovered by world leading researchers in human milk and the infant microbiome.

Supported by over two decades of human clinical trials and peer-reviewed studies. Discovered by world leading researchers in human milk and the infant microbiome. Proactive Care: Designed to build gut resilience from the very first day of life - not just react to problems later.

Designed to build gut resilience from the very first day of life - not just react to problems later. Trusted by Parents: Widely used infant probiotic with 5 million servings consumed, over 70,000 babies helped, and is rigorously tested by 3rd party labs for quality assurance.

"At Infinant Health, our mission is to change the trajectory of human health, one baby at a time" says Johnson. "By proactively supporting gut health, parents can set the stage for a lifetime of wellness."

Discover how to give your baby a stronger start. Visit www.evivo.com to learn more about Evivo and how it helps build a foundation for all the moments ahead.

About Infinant Health, Inc Infinant Health, Inc ("Infinant Health"), previously known as Evolve Biosystems, is a privately held company committed to changing the trajectory of human health through gut microbiome science. The company is building a product pipeline to optimize infant health. Past and present investors in the company include the Bill Gates Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, Cargill, and other leading institutions. www.infinanthealth.com

