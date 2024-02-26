EVject Appoints Judi Storey as New Chief Executive Officer

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVject, an electric vehicle (EV) safety accessory company, proudly welcomes Judi Storey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a background in executive management as a former CTO, COO, and CXO, Storey is well suited to assume this leadership role within EVject.

"I look forward to working alongside the visionary team at EVject," said Storey. "I am most excited to empower EV owners—especially women—to feel safe and confident in their EVs. This technology solution enables consumers to prepare for potential crises and regain peace of mind."

EVject CEO Judi Story stands proudly alongside a Tesla in front of the EVject headquarters. (Photo courtesy of EVject)

With decades of experience in technology solutions, Storey has demonstrated proficiency in strategy, business development, process innovation, and financial prosperity. Her dynamic leadership has been pivotal in driving tremendous company growth, including several successful acquisitions. Under her guidance in building strong teams, architecting systems and frameworks, and developing key processes, businesses have flourished. Additionally, she is an investor in several startup companies and has served on various Boards of Directors.

"EVject was founded to give people safer options while charging," says Kreg Peeler, Executive Chair of EVject. "As a company, the mission is to improve the overall experience of owning an EV and Judi is the ideal person to give EVject the power to reach that full potential."

The appointment of Storey as CEO marks a pivotal milestone in EVject's growth as the company continues to work with EV consumers, EV manufacturers, and other stakeholders to develop solutions that increase EV safety.

About EVject

EVject is committed to developing innovative EV accessories that create a safe and secure EV charging experience. With several awarded patents and a commitment to quality, EVject is focused on the transportation of tomorrow. Join us as we continue to pave the way for the electrified future. For updates on our technology and partnership opportunities, connect with us at evject.com .

Media Contact:

Brittany Ouimette

801.717.7027

[email protected]

SOURCE EVject