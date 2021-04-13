EVLO to deploy a 20-MWh battery energy storage system during transmission line work

"The Parent substation project will be the first energy storage system on our grid that will meet the transmission system's need for service continuity by providing an auxiliary energy source through islanding during outages and planned de-energizations. The project will increase the area's power grid resilience," noted Maxime Lajoie, Senior Director – Planning, Expertise and Operational Support in Hydro-Québec's Groupe – TransÉnergie et équipement.

"The energy storage system can be charged at night and used during the day to supply the city while the line is de-energized for work to be performed. This innovative solution will limit the use of generators, which run on fossil fuels, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions, noise pollution and the transportation of fuel," added Alain Aubuchon, EVLO's Director of Business Relations.

The various storage system components will be delivered in fall 2021 and the system is expected to be in service by spring 2022. As part of the project, EVLO will also provide its advanced software solution, which can be used to carry out the operating and storage system management activities remotely.

EVLO will also soon be delivering two other storage systems: one 2-MW system in La Prairie, Québec, as part of the solar generating station project and a 9-MW system in Joux-la-Ville, France, as part of the Tonnerre project in collaboration with Innergex.

This project builds on the success of other systems deployed by EVLO, namely in Quaqtaq in Northern Québec, Hemmingford and Blainville, as well as in Lac-Mégantic as part of the town's microgrid project.

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. The company uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydro. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency and storage.

For more information: https://www.hydroquebec.com

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

Established in Québec, EVLO Energy Storage Inc. is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, North America's largest renewable energy producer. EVLO is a full storage system service provider offering customized battery energy storage systems, control software, installation, inspection and management, and an end-of-life battery recycling program. EVLO's energy storage product line ranges from compact, rack-mounted commercial systems to large, containerized utility-scale systems.

For more information: https://www.evloenergie.com/en/

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Related Links

www.hydroquebec.com

