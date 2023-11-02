EVMA's platform unites investors and entities who recognize the opportunity to benefit from the immense growth of the electric vehicle sector.

LUSAKA, Zambia, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicle Metal Assets (EVMA) is set to transform the metal investment process within the growing electric vehicle industry.

EVMA Offers a 20% ROI Through Its Revolutionary Platform

At the heart of EVMA's innovative approach is the strategic purchasing of ores. The ores are bought at 70% of spot price. As these metals are processed into their purified state, buyers can increase their ore value to as much as 95% of spot. This will allow a return of approximately 20% after refining cost. The possibility of repeating this process multiple times in the year can allow the returns to be over 40% per year.

The rapid shift towards electric vehicles highlights the critical role of metals like lithium, copper, cobalt, and nickel. These metals make up the batteries that drive the green revolution. With this transition, comes an increasing demand and a high probability of shortages. Experts predict that the world will face shortages that might hinder the progress of electric mobility and cause major price increases in these metals.

EVMA's platform empowers consumers and businesses alike to buy into metals facing such shortages. By engaging early in the metal lifecycle, participants ensure a consistent flow of resources essential for battery production, while their assets appreciate through purification.

The electric vehicle market is not just on the horizon — it's here, and its growth trajectory is meteoric. By 2035, California and other major states plan to phase out the sale of combustion engines entirely in favor of electric alternatives. This shift underscores the importance of securing foundational metals now to meet future demands.

EVMA's platform unites investors and entities who recognize the opportunity to be a part of the green revolution and to benefit from the immense growth of the electric vehicle sector.

EVMA is not just setting out to offer an investment opportunity – it's presenting a chance to be part of a larger global movement. A movement that champions sustainability, innovation, and the promise of a brighter electric future for all.

Further insights and opportunities await at evmassets.com

About Electric Vehicle Metal Assets

Step into a brighter future with Electric Vehicle Metal Assets. At its core, EVMA seeks to bridge the realms of mining and the electric vehicle industry. Beyond facilitating metal transactions, EVMA fervently advocates for a socially conscious business approach for the betterment of the local communities and countries in which it operates.

Press Contact:

Josh Hutch

+27617217112

http://evmassets.com

SOURCE Electric Vehicle Metal Assets