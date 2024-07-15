EVmatch Announces Integration with Autel EV Charging Stations to Support Customer Choice and Advanced Industry Standards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle software and technology provider EVmatch announced a partnership today with EV charging manufacturer Autel, focused on increasing choice for multi-family and commercial building owners.

In 2023, EVs represented an all-time high of 9.5% of all new passenger vehicle sales per the Alliance for Automotive Innovation . These new drivers, as well as existing EV drivers, need access to reliable charging options that fit their budget and lifestyle.

To support this growing demand for flexible and advanced charging, EVmatch announced that its software for payment processing, reservations, and access controls is now integrated with the Autel MaxiCharger AC Elite Business and AC Ultra charging stations. Autel charging stations include a number of new features that align with the most advanced industry standards - notably, California Type Evaluation Program ( CTEP ) certification and ISO15118 compliance. CTEP certified hardware is required for new publicly available charging stations in California and ISO15118 compliance is a growing requirement for rebate programs from utilities and governments.

"We started EVmatch to address a major barrier to EV adoption, the lack of reliable and convenient charging options for renters and apartment dwellers," said Heather Hochrein, Founder and CEO of EVmatch. "Our newest partnership with Autel advances our efforts to make charging easy, reliable, and accessible to all by combining our reservation management software with future-proofed EV charging hardware. Together with Autel, we're supporting the latest industry standards and enhancing choices for property owners."

EVmatch and Autel's combined solution help property owners future-proof their charging systems, ensuring they meet the needs of drivers and evolving technology advancements. The two companies hope that their partnership paves the way for further innovation in the EV charging industry and supports rapid charging infrastructure deployment at small and medium-sized businesses and apartment communities.

EVmatch operates a nationwide shared EV charging network, enabling apartment operators, business owners, and other private properties to seamlessly manage and monetize charging stations in shared spaces. The EVmatch app is available for download ( Google Play & App Store ) and online at www.evmatch.com .

Autel specializes in the R&D, production, sales and service of automotive advanced diagnostics, detection and analysis systems and electronic components. Autel products are mainly sold to more than 50 countries and regions such as the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

