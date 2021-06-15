EVMS Community Engagement Efforts Are Paying Off In Several Ways

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are incredibly proud of our work to help Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) engage the over 700 local Hampton Roads residents in addressing the longstanding racial health disparities in that region. Through branding, marketing, community relations and other strategic communications services, we have been able to help the School elevate this critical issue and attract funding that is returning financial benefit to it by listening to underserved communities without agenda.

Some status quo defenders in the area seem not to value this work that EVMS has conducted, even as the benefits become increasingly clear. As Ch. 13 in Norfolk reported this weekend, EVMS's groundbreaking community listening sessions have begun to pay dividends for the School. Our client has attracted two, multi-year donations to start a Center for Health Equity that will work directly on making health care work for everyone in the Hampton Roads area.

Not a dime of Tigercomm's EVMS contract has gone to support any work done by another, separate client of ours, Renew American Prosperity (RAP) or its investigative watchdog blog, Checks and Balances Project (C&BP). As C&BP has stated previously, they do their own independent reporting and control their own coverage.

We look forward to continuing to serve our clients in helping them meet their own, independent goals.

About Tigercomm, LLC

Tigercomm, LLC is a premier marketing communications and public affairs firm headquartered in the D.C. area. It has been helping clients in a broad range of industries win with customers, investors, elected officials and other stakeholders for more than 15 years. Tigercomm, LLC was awarded a place among the Best PR Firms in Washington D.C. list by Expertise.com in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

SOURCE Tigercomm

Related Links

tigercomm.us

