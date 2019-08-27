Evn CBD Creates and Delivers Pure, Great-Tasting CBD-Infused Products That Customers Trust

READING, Pa., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evn CBD launched after founder Josh Krumholz sought a way to alleviate his anxiety. He tried many things until he discovered the benefits of CBD. After discovering how much CBD helped not only his anxiety but also his joint and GI issues, Krumholz made it his mission to deliver high-quality, great-tasting, CBD products that people can trust.

Evn CBD

CBD — known formally as Cannabidiol — is one of the many compounds found in the cannabis plant. CBD is not psychoactive, meaning it does not produce a "high" or any associated mind-altering effects. In an effort to make Evn's products as tolerable to digest as possible, they are made free from gluten, dairy, eggs and peanuts.

"The anxiety came out of nowhere, really," explains Krumholz. It started in college, and he's battled it for a decade since. During that time, he sought both conventional and alternative solutions including medication, Chinese herbs, acupuncture and meditation. Although some of these things have helped, CBD has become his go-to when anxiety strikes.

Evn's flagship product is their fruit-flavored gummies, made with clean ingredients and organically sourced CBD. It contains sugar, gelatin, citric acid, organic broad-spectrum CBD, natural flavoring, natural coloring and coconut oil.

"People love them because they're convenient to take with you to work or to your competition," explains Krumholz. "It is satisfying to receive the positive responses from people that we have been getting. I'm happy to hear they are having the same results that I've been having. We even have quite a few professional athletes using our products."

The company also offers free shipping in the United States. To learn more, visit Evn-CBD.com.

About Evn CBD

Evn CBD creates delicious CBD-infused products. The company sources their broad-spectrum CBD from organic hemp. For more information about the company and their products, visit Evn-CBD.com. Find them on Instagram @evn_cbd

