EVO Entertainment Announces Acquisition of Former Xscape Theatre, plans transformation into 70,000-Square-Foot Cinema Entertainment Destination in Fulshear

New venue to feature bowling, arcade games, laser tag, climbing attractions, dining and more alongside a refreshed premium cinema experience

KATY-FULSHEAR, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVO Entertainment today announced that is has acquired the former Xscape Theatre property at 26616 FM 1093 and plans to redevelop the site into a nearly 70,000-square-foot entertainment destination serving the growing Katy-Fulshear community. Construction is expected to begin soon, with the venue scheduled to open in Summer 2027.

Rendering of the front exterior or EVO Entertainment Katy-Fulshear

The project will completely transform the venue with the addition of approximately 35,000 square feet of new family entertainment space featuring bowling lanes, more than 100 arcade games, a full-service restaurant and bar, private event spaces, and attractions such as laser tag, climbing walls, bumper cars, gravity ropes, and more.

Additionally, the existing cinema will undergo significant renovations, including the addition of two EVX with Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® premium format screens, featuring massive wall-to-wall screens and delivering breathtaking picture quality and immersive sound for an unmatched cinematic experience.

"We are thrilled to bring EVO Entertainment to this vibrant and growing community," said Mitch Roberts, Founder & CEO of EVO Entertainment. "This property has long served as a gathering place for local residents, and we are excited to expand upon that legacy while reimagining it for the next generation."

The venue will offer something for everyone, from family outings and date nights to birthday parties, corporate gatherings, and community celebrations, creating a place where guests can connect, unwind, and make lasting memories.

Additional information about the venue, employment opportunities, and grand opening celebrations will be shared in the coming months.

ABOUT EVO ENTERTAINMENT

EVO Entertainment creates boundary-pushing entertainment destinations that connect people through the power of shared experiences. Across its venues, guests can enjoy a diverse mix of movies, bowling, games, attractions, dining, and private event spaces designed to entertain guests of all ages. By combining premium entertainment, social gathering spaces, and exceptional hospitality, EVO creates destinations where families, friends, and communities can connect, celebrate, and make lasting memories.

Learn more at www.evo.co

Media Contact:

Felicia Curtis

Director or Creative + Brand Marketing

Elevate Entertainment Group

[email protected] | 830-481-8973

SOURCE Elevate Entertainment Group, LLC