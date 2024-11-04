EVO Entertainment Brings IMAX® with Laser to Kyle, TX, Redefining the Ultimate Moviegoing Experience

Tickets Now Available for IMAX® Experiences at EVO Entertainment Kyle, Featuring Wicked and Gladiator II

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Entertainment Group (EEG) announced the debut of a state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser location at EVO Entertainment in Kyle, TX , launching a new era of cinematic immersion. With a curved screen stretching over 62' wide and towering 3-stories tall, movie enthusiasts can experience this spectacular cinematic experience starting November 19th.

This addition marks the seventh IMAX® with Laser location within EEG's growing portfolio, powered by groundbreaking laser projection and a multi-channel sound system. The advanced 4K laser projection, with its new optical engine and suite of proprietary IMAX innovations, delivers crystal-clear visuals and meticulously refined sound, pulling viewers into the heart of the action.

"This November will mark 10-years since the very first EVO Entertainment opened its doors right here in Kyle, and what better way to mark the occasion than by bringing the incredible IMAX experience to our guests," said Mitch Roberts, CEO and founder of EEG. "Big movies need to be experienced on the biggest screens with the best picture and sound, and now with both IMAX® with Laser and our own EVX® featuring Dolby Atmos, EVO Entertainment Kyle is Austin's premiere destination for those big movies."

"In collaboration with EVO Entertainment, a rapidly expanding partner bringing fresh energy to the exhibition landscape, we're excited to bring the IMAX Experience to audiences in Kyle, Texas," said Jason Swanson, VP of Sales, The Americas. "For the first time ever, audiences across the city will be able to experience the crystal-clear image and immersive sound of IMAX – just in time for the much anticipated premiere of our fall film lineup, which includes 'Gladiator II' and 'Wicked' in November."

The IMAX® with Laser auditoriums open on November 16 for EVO Entertainment's Kyle location, in time for Wicked and Gladiator II premiering November 22. Tickets are available now at https://www.evo.co/ and on the Elevate Entertainment App.

For more information on EVO Entertainment Kyle, visit https://www.evo.co/venueinfo/Kyle . Connect with EVO Entertainment on X , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook . EVO Entertainment Kyle is located at 3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle, Texas 78640.

About Elevate Entertainment Group

Austin-based Elevate Entertainment Group creates boundary-pushing entertainment destinations that connect people through the power of shared experiences. As an Inc. 5000 Fastest Private Growing Company and the nation's leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers, the Elevate Entertainment Group portfolio of brands includes EVO Cinemas, EVO Entertainment, Elevate Rewards, ShowBiz Cinemas, Times Square Grand Slam and Violet Crown Cinemas. The organization offers a broad slate of activities including movies, bowling, games, and attractions like climbing walls, virtual reality, ropes courses, and bumper cars. Guests can enjoy refined food and beverages from their scratch kitchens and bars while immersing themselves in a variety of entertainment options for everyday fun.

SOURCE Elevate Entertainment Group