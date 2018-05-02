EVO Entertainment Group Announces Construction of Next Generation Cinema-Entertainment Center in Schertz, Texas

SAN MARCOS, Texas, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EVO Entertainment Group® announced today the construction of their newest cinema-entertainment center as part of The Wiederstein Ranch shopping center in Schertz. The 73,000 square foot EVO Entertainment center will include a 10-screen dine-in cinema featuring 100% luxury recliner seating, 16 lanes of bowling, over 100 video & redemption arcade games, laser tag, a virtual reality experience center, private event spaces, a full restaurant & bar, and more! Construction on the facility will begin immediately, opening February 2019.

"Our company has called Central Texas home since the very beginning, and Schertz has always seemed like a perfect match. When we first developed the cinema-hybrid model, we did so with outstanding guest experience in mind and have since made some truly innovative and impressive improvements to the concept. We couldn't be any more excited to bring this incredible new entertainment destination to Schertz and the surrounding communities." says EVO Entertainment Group® CEO, Mitchell Roberts.

At the new EVO Entertainment facility guests will experience a luxurious yet comfortable setting with cutting-edge technology and guest-focused amenities including:

Push button dine-in service to every seat

Luxurious electric-powered, plush, oversized recliners with extendable footrests and tables

Stunning auditoriums featuring reserved seating and convenient online ticketing

A state-of-the-art viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens in all auditoriums

Two state of the art EVX® Enhanced Viewing Experience auditoriums featuring Dolby ATMOS sound

Crisp, clear, Barco 4K digital projection & enhanced Dolby Sound in every auditorium

digital projection & enhanced Dolby Sound in every auditorium 16 bowling lanes featuring the latest in Brunswick Bowling Technology

Over 100 of the industry's newest and most impressive video & redemption arcade games

A full-service restaurant & bar

Outdoor patio area featuring games, fire-pits & oversized TV's

Private event spaces for birthdays, events, or corporate outings

EVOVR™ immersive virtual reality experiences

Multi-Level Laser Tag

& more!

ABOUT EVO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP®

EVO Entertainment Group® is a San Marcos based out-of-home entertainment operator comprised of a number of innovative brands including EVO Entertainment, The SPOT Cinema Eatery & Social Haus, EVOVR, & EVO Cinemas. Lead by 23-year-old CEO Mitchell Roberts, EVO has gained a reputation as a leader in innovation, as well as one of the fastest growing independent cinema circuits in the country.

Since its founding in late 2014, EVO has grown from just 11 screens in one location, to nearly 50 screens, 22 bowling lanes, 2 full-service restaurants bars, and over 200 video/redemption/& classic arcade games across four locations. EVO Entertainment Group currently employs over 400 team members and entertains nearly 2 million guests annually.

EVO is a locally owned family business, with siblings Crystal, Cassie, & Mitchell Roberts as its partners.

Source: EVO Entertainment Group®

Contact: Lisette Rodriguez, 512-353-7077

lrodriguez@evo-entertainment.com

