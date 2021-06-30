EVO Entertainment to Open at Southlake Town Square

EVO Entertainment will open at 1450 Plaza Place in Southlake Town Square, in a 68,733-square-foot space that formerly housed a traditional theater. The space will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation to EVO's flagship experiential entertainment concept featuring seven luxury dine-in theaters with all recliner seating, a scratch kitchen and craft bar with outdoor patio space, bowling lanes, over 12,000 square feet of video and redemption arcades, an indoor ropes course and rock wall, bumper cars, laser tag, virtual reality, and private event space. The location is slated to reopen in December 2021.

"After exploring the DFW Metroplex, we determined that Southlake — particularly Southlake Town Square — was the best place to enter the market," said Mitch Roberts, CEO of EVO Entertainment Group. "We are excited to be part of an environment with some of the best retail in a lifestyle destination that truly values the experiential element of shopping, dining and playing together as an elevated human experience."



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, EVO Entertainment Group® has safely continued operations at each of its theaters throughout Central Texas through innovative offerings and the institution of CinemaSafe protocols. EVO is excited to expand its entertainment offerings beyond the Austin and San Antonio areas for the very first time and has plans to announce additional new locations later this year. For more information on EVO Entertainment Group®, visit www.evocinemas.com .

ABOUT EVO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP®:

EVO Entertainment Group® is an Austin based out-of-home entertainment operator comprised of a number of innovative brands including EVO® Entertainment, EVO® Cinemas, and EVO® Concerts. Since its launch in 2014, EVO® has gained a reputation as a leader in innovation, as well as one of the fastest growing independent cinema circuits in the country. EVO® Entertainment Group currently employs over 1,000 team members and entertains nearly 3 million guests annually.

