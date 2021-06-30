EVO Entertainment to Open in Southlake Town Square

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment disruptor EVO Entertainment is planning a blockbuster opening all its own -- a new, large format, experiential venue in Southlake Town Square. Combining the art of movie-going with gourmet dining and mixology, plus bowling and gaming options, EVO Entertainment presents a host of entertainment opportunities all in one convenient place. It is expected to open in Southlake Town Square near the end of 2021, and will be the first DFW Metroplex location for the fast-growing brand.

EVO Entertainment - Storefront Concept

"Southlake Town Square continues to pursue innovative operators offering the most engaging and unique experiences," said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director – western division with Retail Properties of America, Inc. ("RPAI"), owner and operator of Southlake Town Square. "Introducing the EVO Entertainment concept in Southlake Town Square will provide a highly elevated movie-watching experience combined with a host of other amenities to add a new level of entertainment to our carefully curated lifestyle destination."

EVO Entertainment will open at 1450 Plaza Place in Southlake Town Square, in a 68,733-square-foot space that formerly housed a theater. Guests will enjoy dine-in movie theaters from the comfort of their soft, reclining seats, and the ability to order a wide selection of gourmet food and beverages, including wine, beer and spirits. Guests may see a variety of films -- from the newest releases to well-loved classics -- on any one of seven screens. The refreshed, reconfigured venue will also include a full restaurant and bar, gaming (including virtual reality), bowling, private party rooms and other entertainment. An outdoor gathering place is also planned for a green space front yard with seating and a fire pit that will connect into the environment near Muchacho Tex Mex, a restaurant opening in Southlake Town Square in July.

"After exploring the DFW Metroplex, we determined that Southlake—particularly Southlake Town Square--was the best place to enter the market," said Mitch Roberts, CEO of EVO Entertainment Group. "We are excited to be part of an environment with some of the best retail in a lifestyle destination that truly values the experiential element of shopping, dining and playing together as an elevated human experience."

ABOUT EVO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP®:

EVO Entertainment Group® is an Austin based out-of-home entertainment operator comprised of a number of innovative brands including EVO® Entertainment, EVO® Cinemas, and EVO® Concerts. Since its launch in 2014, EVO® has gained a reputation as a leader in innovation, as well as one of the fastest growing independent cinema circuits in the country. EVO® Entertainment Group currently employs over 1,000 team members and entertains nearly 3 million guests annually.

About Southlake Town Square

Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Southlake, Texas, Southlake Town Square is owned and operated by a subsidiary of RPAI. This 130-acre, open-air, mixed-use development boasts more than 120 specialty retail shops and restaurants, including the first Market by Macy's in the country, Apple, Madewell, Anthropologie, lululemon and Sephora, an upscale urban Hilton Hotel, offices, city and county government buildings, a U.S. Post Office and residential brownstones. To learn more, please visit SouthlakeTownSquare.com or call 817-329-5566. Connect socially with Southlake Town Square online via its Facebook or Instagram.

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.9 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

SOURCE Southlake Town Square