Evo Security Announces $3.9M Series Seed Round to Solve IAM for MSPs and their SMB Customers

Founded by tenured entrepreneur, engineer, and investor, Michael Roth, Evo is a growing team of elite technical and channel veterans focused on the unique, underserved, and overlooked challenges MSPs face when attempting to manage IAM for their broad customer base.

"Identity and Access Management is not new for the enterprise, but it is for over half of MSPs and their SMB customers around the world. With the attack surface expanding rapidly into the SMB space, and IAM emerging as the cornerstone of a zero-trust approach, it's time MSPs have a purpose-built solution that can easily fit into their managed stack. We're incredibly excited to draw a line in the sand and serve our MSP Partners in a way that is long overdue," said Michael Roth, Founder & CEO of Evo Security.

"As we've seen with so many of the major breaches, the soft underbelly of the enterprise for attackers is to exploit a vulnerability in a small or mid-size business that is connected to the enterprise. With its end-to-end platform, Evo Security is helping to eradicate this important attack vector," said Ken Elefant, Partner at Sorenson Ventures.

"The MSP industry has become institutional in nature, and therefore requires enterprise-grade solutions that solve the unique multi-tenant challenges MSPs face with respect to IAM. Evo is solving these problems and has a substantial opportunity to help mitigate breaches for MSPs and SMBs," said Justin Label, Managing Director of Inner Loop Capital.

The round will help advance existing capabilities, expand product features, and build a world class partner success and support team.

Interested in becoming an Evo Security Partner and/or inquire about a media opportunity?

About Evo Security

Based in Austin, Texas, Evo Security is an early-stage cybersecurity startup built by proven entrepreneurs, engineers, and channel experts who deeply understand the unique challenges of MSPs and their small-to-medium business (SMB) customers.

