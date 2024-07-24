Evo Security Announces Series A Capital Raise Led by TechOperators

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evo Security, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Series A funding round, raising $6 million led by TechOperators, a cybersecurity venture capital firm led by industry veterans, based in Atlanta, Georgia. The round includes participation from Sorenson Capital, Prelude, Strategic Cyber Ventures, Inner Loop Capital, in addition to new partner MetroSITE Group.

This capital infusion will enable Evo Security to accelerate its growth, enhance its consolidated product offerings, and expand market presence. The investment will also support the company's efforts in driving unique innovation and reinforcing its commitment to providing best of breed identity and privileged access solutions for MSPs and their SMB customers.

"We are genuinely thrilled to partner with TechOperators as we embark on this exciting new chapter of growth," said Michael Roth, CEO of Evo Security. "This investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust our MSP Partners place in us. With TechOperators' support, we are well-positioned to advance our mission of delivering a market leading, consolidated identity and privileged access management platform to our MSP Partners and their SMB customers."

TechOperators, known for its strategic investments and strong track record of supporting high-growth technology companies, particularly those focused on serving MSPs, recognized Evo Security's potential and market leadership. The firm's investment will provide Evo Security with the resources and expertise needed to scale operations and further develop its innovative identity platform.

"MSPs and their small business customers are on the frontlines of escalating attacks by increasingly sophisticated adversaries. We invested in Evo's vision and commitment to help even the odds," said Daniel Ingevaldson, General Partner at TechOperators. "We are excited to help Evo accelerate their plans to address the unique identity and privileged access management issues that face MSPs and are not addressed by large enterprise providers. We look forward to supporting Evo Security as they continue to innovate and grow."

Evo Security, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is rapidly emerging as a trusted name in the cybersecurity MSP industry. The company's platform empowers MSPs to protect themselves, and their customers from the most common cyber attacks, and simultaneously delivers a new revenue stream to MSPs.

For more information about Evo Security and its solutions, please visit https://evosecurity.com

About Evo Security

Evo Security is a leading cybersecurity SaaS company based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to providing best in class solutions that protect MSPs and their SMB customers from evolving identity-based cyber threats. With a focus on quality, innovation, and unwavering MSP support, Evo Security offers a consolidated identity platform designed to safeguard critical digital assets and ensure small and medium business livelihoods are protected.

About TechOperators

TechOperators is a venture capital firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, specializing in investments in high-growth cybersecurity companies. With a team of highly experienced operators and a proven track record of success, TechOperators partners with Seed and Series A companies to provide the capital and strategic support needed to drive real and lasting success.

For more information on Evo Security, please visit https://evosecurity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Evo Security, Inc.