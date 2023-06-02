Evo Security Hires Seasoned Channel Expert Eric Morano to Lead Partner Expansion

News provided by

Evo Security, Inc.

02 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evo Security, a channel-only platform provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM), has hired channel veteran, Eric Morano, as the company's new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Eric will lead all company partner growth initiatives and channel expansion, including Evo's strategic partnerships with ConnectWise and Solutions Granted.

Continue Reading
Eric Morano joins Evo Security as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Eric Morano joins Evo Security as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

In November 2022, Evo executed a corporate strategic partnership with ConnectWise to co-sell Evo's two products, Evo Secure Login and Evo Elevated Access, into ConnectWise's expansive MSP partner base. In early 2023, Evo partnered with Solutions Granted as their exclusive identity provider into another highly valued and broad MSP market segment with an accelerated level of adoption.

As one of the top performing sales executives in the channel, Eric Morano joins with extensive experience and a proven track record of success, serving the MSP community for 20 years at IT Providers like CDW, Insight, and MSP-focused vendors like Datto, BarracudaMSP (SkoutXDR), and TitanHQ. Eric helped lead go-to-market efforts for two successful exits, all while driving an organizational culture with global cross-functional collaboration.

At Evo, Eric will serve as the company's go-to-market industry expert, ensuring a familiar and consistent experience through all stages of the partner relationship, with a focus on enabling partners to easily deliver login security and privileged access for their own companies and their end clients. Current and future partners can expect a refreshed partner program, transparent and easy paths to growth, attractive resale margins, and an exciting new source of recurring revenue.

Identity and Access Management is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing segments of cybersecurity in the MSP-focused channel given the plethora of compliance, insurance, and regulatory requirements. It is also a core component of almost every cybersecurity framework and certification to ensure proper authentication and access control is managed and verified across critical MSP, and MSP client systems. MSPs are not only challenged with protecting their clients from the most common breaches related to social engineering but are also challenged with protecting themselves.

Evo is committed to delivering the best-in-class IAM product suite engineered specifically for the MSP use case, in addition to offering a consistent level of world-class support, and phenomenal partner success experience to assist partners in building proper secure and profitable IAM programs for themselves and their clients. Eric's deep professional experience and years of commitment to the MSP community will undoubtedly help Evo achieve these goals and more.

Please join us in welcoming Eric Morano to the Evo Security leadership team.

SOURCE Evo Security, Inc.

Also from this source

Solutions Granted Partners with Evo Security to Deliver Identity and Access Management (IAM) to Managed Service Providers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.