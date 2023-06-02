Evo Security Hires Seasoned Channel Expert Eric Morano to Lead Partner Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evo Security, a channel-only platform provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM), has hired channel veteran, Eric Morano, as the company's new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Eric will lead all company partner growth initiatives and channel expansion, including Evo's strategic partnerships with ConnectWise and Solutions Granted.

In November 2022, Evo executed a corporate strategic partnership with ConnectWise to co-sell Evo's two products, Evo Secure Login and Evo Elevated Access, into ConnectWise's expansive MSP partner base. In early 2023, Evo partnered with Solutions Granted as their exclusive identity provider into another highly valued and broad MSP market segment with an accelerated level of adoption.

As one of the top performing sales executives in the channel, Eric Morano joins with extensive experience and a proven track record of success, serving the MSP community for 20 years at IT Providers like CDW, Insight, and MSP-focused vendors like Datto, BarracudaMSP (SkoutXDR), and TitanHQ. Eric helped lead go-to-market efforts for two successful exits, all while driving an organizational culture with global cross-functional collaboration.

At Evo, Eric will serve as the company's go-to-market industry expert, ensuring a familiar and consistent experience through all stages of the partner relationship, with a focus on enabling partners to easily deliver login security and privileged access for their own companies and their end clients. Current and future partners can expect a refreshed partner program, transparent and easy paths to growth, attractive resale margins, and an exciting new source of recurring revenue.

Identity and Access Management is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing segments of cybersecurity in the MSP-focused channel given the plethora of compliance, insurance, and regulatory requirements. It is also a core component of almost every cybersecurity framework and certification to ensure proper authentication and access control is managed and verified across critical MSP, and MSP client systems. MSPs are not only challenged with protecting their clients from the most common breaches related to social engineering but are also challenged with protecting themselves.

Evo is committed to delivering the best-in-class IAM product suite engineered specifically for the MSP use case, in addition to offering a consistent level of world-class support, and phenomenal partner success experience to assist partners in building proper secure and profitable IAM programs for themselves and their clients. Eric's deep professional experience and years of commitment to the MSP community will undoubtedly help Evo achieve these goals and more.

