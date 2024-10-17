Evo Security Unveils Evo 2.0: A New Era of Unified Identity and Access Management for MSPs

New Products, New Features, New Leadership, and a Consolidated Identity Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evo Security, a leading identity and access management (IAM) company focused on Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers, today announced a major company rebrand, upcoming product releases and significant enhancements to its existing solutions, marking a pivotal moment in the company's evolution and a meaningful step forward in consolidating IAM technology tailored specifically for MSPs.

The refreshed brand identity centers around the concept "Managed Security Starts with Identity," reflecting Evo's deep commitment to modern security best practices built on comprehensive identity and privileged access management.

"Identity breaches remain the leading cause of security incidents today," said Michael Roth, Founder and CEO of Evo Security. "We are thrilled to bring our vision of a truly consolidated IAM platform for MSPs to life. With our enhanced platform and upcoming products, MSPs can now experience unified solutions that merge the capabilities of multiple vendors into one agent, one dashboard, and one solution partner," Roth continued. "We are also excited to welcome Greg Gage, former technology innovation leader at Datto, as our new Chief Technology Officer. With our revitalized team and platform, Evo is more prepared than ever to meet the identity and privileged access management needs of MSPs."

"Evo Security is essential in helping us enhance and maintain a robust identity and privileged access security program internally and for our customers," said Will Alexander, VP of Security Operations at SonicWall Managed Security Services. "By consolidating multiple capabilities into one streamlined platform, we have significantly reduced time spent on troubleshooting, managing multiple portals, and require fewer technicians for oversight. Overall, Evo has helped lower operating costs and improve security management efficiencies, while delivering outstanding protection," said Alexander.

Enhanced Features and Capabilities

Evo's platform now offers a suite of advanced identity and privileged access tools designed to provide comprehensive protection while delivering an intuitive user experience:

Admin Portal: The revamped admin portal features a modernized, user-friendly interface with improved navigation, onboarding, and quality-of-life enhancements such as dark mode, streamlined multi-tenancy, and easier access to everyday tasks, data, and analytics. This allows MSPs to efficiently manage identity security controls, monitor activity, and assign privileges across large client bases.

Mobile Apps: Evo's iOS and Android apps have been redesigned to become the preferred authenticator app for MSPs and their end users. Improvements include easier navigation, key customization, dark mode, offline codes, and device registration.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Evo MFA enables MSPs to deploy a second layer of user authentication when logging into Windows workstations and servers. Enhancements include an updated agent, improved deployment flexibility, easier administration, one-click user directory sync, and aggressive pricing that leads to significantly greater profit margins compared to legacy solutions.

Single Sign-On (SSO): Evo SSO allows MSPs to replace legacy SSO solutions with a brandable login designed to support the multi-tenant use case of MSPs. This includes securing any SAML-based web application with a wide variety of configurations used internally by MSPs and across all customers at a far more competitive price point, allowing for a substantial increase in profit margin compared to existing solutions.

Managed RADIUS: Evo RADIUS helps MSPs apply a second layer of user authentication to VPNs and firewalls. Unlike other solution providers, Evo hosts and manages the RADIUS server on behalf of the MSP and all customers. Updates include improved configuration flexibility and broader applicability across network devices.

Technician Elevation: Evo's cornerstone privileged access solution, Technician Elevation, now offers a streamlined management interface, updated agent, granular time-based controls while technicians are elevated into a customer endpoint, and more flexibility on deployment.

Upcoming Products

End User Elevation: Evo End User Elevation simplifies how MSPs manage privilege escalation for standard end users at their customers. This solution offers automated, time-bound privilege elevation for end users, reducing technician time and the risk of security breaches by ensuring end users have the access they need when they need it.

Help Desk Verification: Evo Help Desk Verification is designed to reduce the risk of social engineering and identity fraud by enabling technicians to quickly and securely verify a user's identity when calling a help desk or answering a ticket. This improves account takeover liability and enhances user experience for MSPs and their customers.

Greg Gage Joins as Chief Technology Officer

Evo Security is proud to welcome Greg Gage as Chief Technology Officer. Gage brings nearly two decades of cybersecurity expertise, having previously led R&D efforts at Datto, where he played a critical role in building industry-leading technology. After Datto, he founded Zorus, a company focused on advanced DNS filtering specifically for MSPs. At Evo, Gage will spearhead accelerated innovation plans that will help define a new category of identity and access management.

Evo Security to Unveil New Brand Identity at DattoCon 2024

Evo Security will unveil its new brand identity at DattoCon in Miami on October 28th, 2024. Attendees will get an exclusive look at Evo's upcoming products, updated platform, and the bold vision set for the future. Visit booth 318 to speak with an Evo team member.

About Evo Security

Evo Security provides advanced Identity and Access Management solutions tailored specifically for MSPs. Our consolidated platform delivers secure and streamlined management of identity and privileged access, protecting MSPs and their customers with confidence. At Evo, Managed Security Starts with Identity. For more information, visit www.evosecurity.com.

