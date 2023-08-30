Evocalize named Best Social Marketing Platform by Digiday

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize, the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel digital marketing solutions and recently named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc 5000 , is excited to announce that it has won the 2023 Digiday Technology Award for Best Social Marketing Platform.

Reaching over 1 million readers per month, Digiday is an online trade magazine that provides daily online news about advertising, publishing, and media. Each year, Digiday judges select tech companies that lead the industry in empowering advertisers and publishers to offer more targeted, personalized campaigns, resulting in better returns and elevated customer experiences.

"We are honored to receive the Best Social Marketing Platform Award from Digiday. This comes at an exhilarating time for Evocalize," said Matthew Marx, CEO of Evocalize. "Our mission is to equip local, small, and medium-sized businesses with advanced paid marketing automation technology, enabling them to outperform in their markets, while bringing unprecedented transparency into the franchisor-franchisee relationship."

Evocalize recently introduced EVOLVE , an advanced artificial intelligence enhancement to its Collaborative Marketing Platform . Tailored for franchises, this innovation aims to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, increase transparency, and boost ROI for local digital marketing programs across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google Search, Google Display Network, TikTok, Gmail, and YouTube.

Evocalize automates local digital marketing based on local data, driving real business results where and when it's needed most.

About Evocalize

Used by multi-location brands, franchises, and technology platforms (like CRMs), Evocalize equips locations and users with sophisticated, push-button easy digital marketing at scale. Evocalize's technology supports many industries, including franchise, restaurants, real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and more. Evocalize is a Meta Business Partner, a Google Business Partner, and is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures.

