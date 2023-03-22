Evocalize Partners with Side to Power Digital Marketing Campaigns for Top Boutique Real Estate Companies

SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize, the industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Side, the industry's only real estate brokerage platform that empowers top-producing agents, teams and indies to create and grow their own business. Together, Evocalize and Side are drastically improving the way real estate agents approach local digital marketing on Google, Facebook, and Instagram by allowing the most sophisticated lead generation programs to be launched with push-button ease.

The partnership allows Side to offer its network of market-leading boutiques a powerful new tool for reaching and engaging their target audiences. Side's Digital Campaign Builder, powered by Evocalize technology, will leverage full MLS integration to provide highly-targeted, data-driven campaigns that reach consumers at the most opportune times and in the most relevant locations. Users can easily designate the program they want to launch, in which geographic area, and how much they want to spend. Once a campaign is approved, the technology will automatically optimize spend across Google, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, displaying their ads on the channels most likely to drive engagement and quality leads.

Evocalize's technology supports businesses across industries, including residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, insurance, senior living, financial services, restaurants, franchises, travel and more. Its Collaborative Marketing Platform with EVOLVE artificial intelligence layer is designed to help national brands and technology platforms, like Side, take the complexity out of local digital advertising for themselves and their distributed users. The platform uses real-time data for automation and machine learning algorithms to optimize performance across multiple ad platforms, ensuring that ads are seen by the right people, in the right place, at the right time.

"We are excited to be partnering with Side, a company with a strong track record of empowering the most successful agents and teams in the industry. The common goal of both of our companies is to empower local agents and operators with the tools they need to grow their business," said Evocalize CEO, Matthew Marx. "Together, we are making it easier than ever for agents in the Side community to achieve their local marketing goals using the most sophisticated, data-driven techniques in just a few clicks."

The partnership between Evocalize and Side is a game-changer for agents and teams looking to invest in local digital advertising and stand out in their local markets. With Side's expertise and Evocalize's innovative technology, boutique companies in Side's network can now reach their growth targets more effectively and efficiently than ever before.

About Evocalize

Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform is used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces to equip their locations, agents, and users at scale with sophisticated, push-button easy digital marketing that drives real business results and revenue. Evocalize is a partner in Facebook's Real Estate Top Provider Initiative and is a recipient of HousingWire's Tech100 awards in both Real Estate and Mortgage. Evocalize's technology supports businesses across industries, including real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, restaurants, franchises, travel, and more. Over 1,500,000+ sophisticated digital marketing programs have been run using Evocalize technology, generating millions of leads, and leading to thousands of transactions to date. Evocalize is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures. For more information, visit evocalize.com.

About Side

Side is the only brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their businesses and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit side.com .

Contact:

Justin Ulrich

[email protected]

SOURCE Evocalize