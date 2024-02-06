Evocalize wins coveted HousingWire Tech100 awards in Real Estate and Mortgage categories

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize , the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest housing industry tech platforms and digital marketing tools — Guaranteed Rate, CMG Financial, Realtor.com , Moxiworks, Side , Final Offer, and many more — is excited to announce being selected by HousingWire as a winner of their coveted Tech100 award in two major categories — Mortgage and Real Estate.

The Tech100 award offers a detailed compilation of companies for housing professionals, serving as a valuable resource to find partners and solutions addressing the daily challenges encountered by mortgage lenders and real estate experts.

"One of the most exciting parts of my role at HousingWire is having a front row seat to witness stunning innovation in mortgage and real estate," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "HousingWire is dedicated to serving housing professionals with the full picture, and the full picture isn't complete without deep and insightful coverage and resources to help mortgage and real estate professionals uncover the innovators and solutions that drive growth and efficiency in the housing sector."

This is the fourth consecutive year Evocalize has been awarded this designation in the Real Estate space for being one of the most innovative technology companies in the industry. This year also marks the second year Evocalize has received the Tech100 award in the Mortgage industry.

"We're honored to have been selected by HousingWire to receive these two awards for another year," says Matthew Marx, CEO of Evocalize. "As we advance our mission to give franchise systems advanced portal-level marketing and lead generation capabilities, we will continue to innovate in ways that make highly sophisticated digital marketing capabilities available to everyone. Agents and MLO's are finally taking control of their own lead generation, and we're excited to be part of the movement."

To see how Evocalize automates local digital marketing for 1,500,000+ loan officers, real estate agents and local operators to drive real business results, check out our interactive demo at evocalize.com .

About Evocalize

Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform is used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces to equip their locations and users at scale with sophisticated, push-button easy digital marketing that drives real business results and revenue. Evocalize is a Meta Business Partner and a Google Business Partner. Evocalize's technology supports businesses across industries, including real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, restaurants, franchises, travel, and more. Evocalize is backed by Madrona Ventures Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures. For more information, visit evocalize.com .

