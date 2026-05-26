Evocative Joins the Independent Data Centre Network (IDCN) as Primary USA Operator

The Independent Data Centre Network (IDCN), the global collective of elite, independently owned data centres engineered for the AI era, today announced that Evocative (www.evocative.com) has joined the network as its primary USA data centre operator.

LONDON and LA PALMA, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocative's addition marks a major expansion of the IDCN's international footprint, strengthening its ability to offer organisations a transparent, high‑performance alternative to hyperscale dependency across the UK, Ireland, Europe, and now the United States.

As a leading digital infrastructure provider with strategically located facilities across key US metros, Evocative brings deep expertise in high‑density colocation, edge‑ready environments, and mission‑critical workloads — aligning directly with the IDCN's commitment to independence, sovereignty, and architectural freedom.

Colin Woods, CEO of Freedomtech Solutions, the organisation behind the IDCN initiative, commented: "Evocative joining the IDCN is a milestone moment. The USA is a critical region for AI‑era infrastructure, and we wanted a partner that shares our values: independence, transparency, and absolute customer control. Evocative embodies all of that. Together, we're giving organisations a real alternative to hyperscale lock‑in on both sides of the Atlantic."

The IDCN unites specialist operators across the UK, Ireland, and Europe — each selected for their technical excellence, single‑site or single‑campus independence, and commitment to next‑generation infrastructure. With Evocative now representing the United States, the network offers a cohesive, globally distributed platform without the constraints, opacity, or commercial rigidity associated with hyperscale providers.

Wendy Parraga, National Account Manager of Evocative added: "We're proud to join the IDCN and stand alongside some of the most advanced independent data centres in Europe. This partnership reinforces our mission to deliver high‑performance, high‑integrity digital infrastructure while giving customers true choice and control over where and how their workloads run."

With this expansion, the IDCN continues its mission to empower organisations with a new model for global infrastructure — one built on independence, collaboration, and customer‑first design.

For more information visit:

www.idcn.solutions

[email protected]

Contact:

Freedomtech Solutions

***@freedomtech.solutions

Photos:

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Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Freedomtech Solutions