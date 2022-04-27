Evodyne Fulfills Need for Advanced Robotics Education

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the changes in the STEM education landscape in their sights, Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School in Palo Alto turned to Evodyne Robotics to help supercharge their school's curriculum.

Originally started as a company making extremely complex robots to help people in wheelchairs, Evodyne entered the educational robotics segment when the pandemic started by hosting an advanced summer robotics program for locked-down high-school students. With massive growth year over year, Evodyne's summer robotics program now sells out every summer.

Evodyne Robotics EvoDog Evodyne Robotics EvoArm

Gideon Hausner marks yet another successful collaboration of Evodyne with high schools and middle schools both public and private looking for well-designed robotics programs to improve student engagement. It joins Palo Alto High School, Monta Vista High School in Cupertino, Antelope High School, Graham Middle School, Grey's Creek High School in North Carolina, Sacramento County Office of Education among others in equipping their students with Evodyne robots and instruction since the pandemic began.

"Learning robotics is increasingly important for careers in STEM, and we are excited to bring Evodyne's unique style of robots and curriculum to our students to fulfill that need." - said Liat Baranoff, Science Department Chair at Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School in Palo Alto, CA.

"When Gideon Hausner reached out to us, we quickly worked with them to create a program that precisely matches their students' and instructor's needs. The specific robots were delivered swiftly and integrated into their current semester's curriculum" - said Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO at Evodyne Robotics.

Evodyne Robotics designs and manufactures advanced educational and personal robots in Mountain View, California. Its robots and curriculum are deployed at several high schools across the nation.

Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School is a TK–8 school in Palo Alto, CA, fostering academic excellence, community responsibility, and vibrant Jewish living.

Media contact:

Raghav Gupta

[email protected]

650-318-1534

SOURCE Evodyne Robotics