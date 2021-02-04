Evofem Biosciences and NCODA Announce Collaboration to Educate Oncology Community about Phexxi®, A Non-Hormonal Birth Control Option for Women with Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) and NCODA (National Community Oncology Dispensing Association, Inc.), a premier educational platform for community and academic oncology practices nationwide, are launching a collaboration to positively impact the quality of life for female patients living with, fighting and recovering from cancer by raising awareness about the importance and availability of a new non-hormonal birth control method, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate).

Evofem and NCODA will work together to develop and share resources and educational information for the medically-integrated oncology pharmacy team to help support their female cancer patients in deciding which contraceptive option best meets each woman's unique, individual needs. The collaboration kicks off today – World Cancer Day.

Every year in the United States, more than 800,000 new cases of cancer are reported among women.1 Many cancer treatment protocols require female patients of reproductive age to use birth control while undergoing treatment. Until the introduction of Phexxi in September 2020, non-hormonal prescription contraception options were starkly limited; previously, women were generally steered toward condoms or the copper IUD, a prescription medical device that is implanted in the uterus where it releases copper ions and causes inflammation.

"Women who are being or who have previously been treated for hormone-sensitive cancers should not use hormonal birth control because it may stimulate the growth of tumor cells," said Gury Doshi, M.D., Texas Oncology. "Non-hormonal birth control is the best option for these women, and it is important that each woman and her medical team evaluate and determine which of the two available hormone-free prescription contraceptives, a surgically implanted device or an on-demand vaginal pH modulator gel, is best for her."

"As a survivor of Stage III breast-cancer, this collaboration with NCODA is extremely important to me and to the entire Evofem team," said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences. "I understand firsthand the extraordinary suffering - physical, mental, psychological and sexual - that women face during and after cancer treatment. We look forward to working with NCODA to support female cancer patients by ensuring they and their oncology teams, including physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare providers, are aware that there is now, finally, an FDA-approved, non-invasive, hormone-free contraceptive available: Phexxi."

"Our passion is for patients. Supporting the coordination and continuity of care while positively impacting the clinical outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients is paramount to our mission. Evofem has developed an innovation that will benefit female cancer patients during and long after their treatment ends. We look forward to building awareness of what we are confident will be a welcome addition to their treatment care plan," says Michael J. Reff, NCODA Founder & Executive Director.

NCODA will develop a Positive Quality Intervention (PQI) in connection with Phexxi. PQIs are part of the NCODA Quality Standards. These resources are designed to operationalize and standardize practices to achieve positive outcomes for patients. The resource will educate oncologists and other members of the medically-integrated oncology pharmacy team who are involved in the care of oncology patients who may be prescribed Phexxi.

Phexxi is the first and only FDA-approved, non-hormonal contraceptive vaginal gel. It is designed to be used immediately before or up to an hour before intercourse. It was approved in May 2020 and is now available in the U.S. by prescription.

Phexxi works to maintain vaginal pH, which reduces sperm mobility, lowering the chance of sperm reaching the egg, and is the first non-hormonal contraceptive method created for women in decades.

About NCODA

The National Community Oncology Dispensing Association (NCODA) seeks to empower the medically-integrated oncology team to deliver positive, patient-centered outcomes by providing leadership, expertise, quality standards and best practices. NCODA is addressing the growing need for MIP cancer clinics to improve operations at the pharmacy level in order to deliver quality and sustainable value to all stakeholders involved in the care of cancer patients receiving oral therapy. NCODA brings value to practices through adoption of quality standards, sharing of best practices and improving financial viability. For more information about NCODA, visit www.ncoda.org.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) , is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company's lead product candidate, EVO100, is being evaluated for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit www.evofem.com .

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

About PHEXXI®

Phexxi® is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi® is not effective when used after sex.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

If you have had a history of repeated urinary tract infections or other urinary tract problems, avoid Phexxi®.

The most common side effects were vaginal burning, vaginal itching, vaginal yeast infection, urinary tract infection, vaginal area discomfort, bacterial vaginosis, vaginal discharge, genital discomfort (including male partners), and pain while urinating.

Phexxi® does not protect against any sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing severe genital irritation or discomfort or urinary tract symptoms.

For more information about Phexxi®, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences® toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business, are disclosed in Evofem's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020, its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 2, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Evofem does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

References

U.S. Cancer Statistics: Highlights from 2017 Incidence. U.S. Cancer Statistics Data Briefs, No. 17, June 2020 . https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/uscs/about/data-briefs/no17-USCS-highlights-2017-incidence.htm

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: (917) 673-5775

Media Contact

Bonnie Efird

Capwell Communications, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: (704) 806-5119

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

www.evofem.com

