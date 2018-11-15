Evofem Biosciences Announces Positive Top-Line Results of Phase 3 Study Evaluating Amphora for Hormone-Free Birth Control

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) ("Evofem" or the "Company") today announced that its Phase 3 clinical trial of Amphora® for the prevention of pregnancy, AMPOWER, successfully met its primary endpoint.

AMPOWER assessed the efficacy, safety and subject satisfaction with Amphora in approximately 1,400 healthy women aged 18-35 years at 112 centers in the U.S. The primary endpoint of the study was the pregnancy rate over seven cycles of use (one cycle = 21-35 days) as assessed by the Kaplan-Meier statistical method. Top-line data analysis demonstrates a cumulative pregnancy rate of 14.0% over seven cycles of use (95% CI 10.0, 18.0). This corresponds to an 86.0% efficacy rate (referred to as typical use), which meets the pre-determined endpoint of this clinical trial.

In women who correctly used Amphora per study protocol, the cumulative pregnancy rate was 1.3% over seven cycles of use (95% CI 0.4, 2.1). This corresponds to a 98.7% efficacy rate. The results demonstrate that when Amphora is used as directed, the efficacy in which women can have confidence is similar to other frequently used contraceptive methods.

Overall in the AMPOWER study there were more than 24,000 acts of intercourse in which Amphora use was reported. Of these, Amphora was used as directed 88.9% of the time.

There were minimal side effects reported by AMPOWER study participants, and there were no serious treatment-related adverse events reported.1

This positive outcome supports the potential of Amphora (L-lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), Evofem's Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator™ (MVP-R), to become the first non- hormonal, on-demand, woman-controlled prescription birth control vaginal gel .

"We are excited by these compelling study results, which solidify Amphora's position as the most substantial birth control innovation in nearly 20 years and a significant advancement for women and their sexual and reproductive health," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem Biosciences. "We look forward to further data analysis and to submitting the Amphora NDA to the FDA in the second quarter of 2019. If approved, we plan to commercialize this first- in-class MVP-R for birth control in January 2020 to meet the needs of the 16.5 million women who are not using a contraceptive method but do not want to get pregnant, including women who cannot or will not use hormonal birth control methods."2

"In my experience, the most effective birth control method is one that women will consistently use," said Dr. Bassem Maximos, MD, MPH, FACOG, a principal investigator for the AMPOWER study and a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist. "Given the efficacy rate of 98.7% when used as directed and the low rates of side effects, Amphora will be an important new birth control option for women. Health care providers will finally be able to offer patients an effective birth control method that is non-hormonal, on-demand, and woman-controlled. These benefits will encourage many women who do not use birth control to reconsider their approach to managing their reproductive health."

Amphora is designed to regulate vaginal pH within the normal range of 3.5 to 4.5. This maintains an acidic environment, which is inhospitable to sperm as well as certain viral and bacterial pathogens associated with sexually transmitted infections but is integral to the survival of healthy bacteria in the vagina.

As with all contraceptive trials, the number of pregnancies and evaluable cycles included in Evofem's calculation of the pregnancy rate using the Kaplan-Meier method is subject to review by the FDA as part of its overall review of Amphora's NDA.

Data from AMPOWER, including an exploratory secondary endpoint of sexual satisfaction, will be submitted for presentation at upcoming scientific conferences and for publication in peer-reviewed journals following further analyses.

