Evofem Biosciences Announces Strong Preliminary Results for the First Quarter of 2023

Increased net product revenue more than 35% in the first quarter of 2023 vs. prior year quarter

Reduced operating expenses more than 70%

Decreased loss from operations more than 85%

Reaffirms path to positive EDITDA

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFMD) today announced strong preliminary results for the first quarter of 2023, including robust growth in net product sales of its hormone-free prescription contraceptive gel, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate).

Increased Phexxi net product sales more than 35% to approximately $5.8 million in Q1 2023, versus $4.3 million in Q1 2022.

in Q1 2023, versus in Q1 2022. Reduced total operating expenses more than 70% to approximately $9.4 million , versus $33.2 million in Q1 2022.

, versus in Q1 2022. Decreased loss from operations by more than 85% to approximately $3.6 million , versus a loss of $28.9 million in Q1 2022.

, versus a loss of in Q1 2022. On track to be EBITDA break-even on a quarterly basis by year-end 2023.

Regained compliance with certain debt covenants through a shareholder-approved reverse split on May 18, 2023 .

"In the first quarter of 2023, we implemented additional and significant cost-cutting measures to align expenses with the revenue needed to move the Company forward. Our strong results this quarter demonstrate the effectiveness of this strategy. Due to our past, focused marketing efforts, we have the benefit of a committed, loyal prescriber and patient base" said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences.

"Our lean, focused team again delivered solid Phexxi sales through a combination of targeted promotion to the right healthcare providers in covered territories, improved coverage for Phexxi with payers nationwide, and lower utilization of the Phexxi co-pay card which directly reflects those coverage improvements. Continued execution of this strategy will enable us to reach EBITDA break-even on a quarterly basis this year and to achieve positive cashflow in 2024," Pelletier concluded.

The Company expects to report unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, in mid-June.

