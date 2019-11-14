Evofem Biosciences' CEO Saundra Pelletier Awarded 2019 Business Woman Of The Year

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier was named a 2019 Business Woman of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal. The publication's annual awards program, hosted Wednesday, November 13, recognized 15 dynamic women business leaders who have contributed significantly to San Diego's workplaces and communities.

"I am honored to be recognized among such an accomplished group of women who are making a difference in San Diego and beyond," said Ms. Pelletier. "As a mother, daughter and CEO of a female-forward company developing an innovative new hormone-free, on-demand contraceptive, I am inspired by this tribe of influential female leaders, who are also passionate and selfless role models. Together, we are broadening the definition of leadership and empowering future generations of women to pave their own unique paths forward."

Ms. Pelletier has served as Chief Executive Officer of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. since 2015. During her tenure, she has led the Company through a successful transition to the public market and multiple rounds of equity financing, which have raised in excess of $245 million. She has dedicated her career to advancing women's health and expanding their sexual and reproductive health choices with options that they control.

Winners were selected by an independent judging panel based on their innovation, entrepreneurship, professional accomplishment and community leadership. Of the more than 200 nominations received, 96 were named finalists and 15 women were selected as award winners.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing novel solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections. The Company is leveraging its proprietary Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) platform to develop Amphora® (L-lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) for hormone-free birth control and prevention of chlamydia. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Amphora® is a registered trademark and Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

