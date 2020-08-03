Evofem Biosciences' CEO Saundra Pelletier Named to PharmaVOICE100 - The Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) is proud to announce that CEO Saundra Pelletier was named to the PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People, an annual list of the 100 most innovative, influential and inspirational people in the life-sciences industry.

Ms. Pelletier was recognized for her unwavering commitment to advancing the sexual and reproductive health of women and for her leadership role in Evofem's rapid growth and evolution. During her tenure as CEO, she has led the Company's transition to the public market, secured U.S. regulatory approval of Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), the first and only non-hormonal, prescription contraceptive gel, and raised more than $400 million through multiple financing rounds. The Company is also advancing EVO100 into a Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of urogenital transmission of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

"Saundra is a visionary leader whose compassion captures your attention, who inspires you to be more, and whose intellect changes your worldview," said Anne Marbarger, Executive Director at Padres Pedal the Cause. "Under Saundra's leadership, Evofem Biosciences is bringing to market innovative products that will fundamentally change women's health and drive gender parity during a time in history where it is particularly relevant."

Ms. Pelletier was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer in July 2018 and continued running Evofem while undergoing multiple surgeries and intensive chemotherapy. In addition to her roles as CEO and single mother of a 13-year-old son, she is also active in her community through such organizations as Padres Pedal the Cause.

"I am honored to be recognized by PharmaVoice among such an accomplished group of individuals and am grateful to those who nominated me," said Ms. Pelletier. "As the CEO of a female-forward company committed to improving women's health, I am thrilled with the breadth of female leaders and diversity of talent reflected on this list. Together, we are innovating and advocating for new therapies, better care and improved outcomes, while also investing in the next generation of trailblazers, entrepreneurs and glass-ceiling breakers."

PharmaVOICE Magazine released its annual list of the 100 most inspiring people in life sciences on August 1, identifying industry thought leaders and innovators who have made the biggest impact in their fields.

About Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) Vaginal Gel

Phexxi is a prescription vaginal gel used to prevent pregnancy in females who choose to use an on-demand method of birth control. Phexxi is only effective when used immediately before (or up to one hour before) each act of vaginal sex. It is not effective when used after vaginal sex.

Important Safety Information

What are the possible side effects of Phexxi?

There have been a few cases of urinary bladder infection and kidney infection reported in clinical studies. One of the cases was serious. Avoid Phexxi if you have had repeated urinary tract infections or other urinary tract problems.

The most common side effects were vaginal burning, vaginal itching, vaginal yeast infection, urinary tract infection, vaginal area discomfort, bacterial vaginosis, and vaginal discharge. Women also reported genital discomfort, pain while urinating, and vaginal pain. Some male partners reported genital discomfort.

What else should I know about using Phexxi?

Phexxi does not protect against any sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV. Avoid using Phexxi with a vaginal ring.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing severe genital irritation or discomfort or urinary tract symptoms. Avoid Phexxi if you or your sexual partner is allergic to lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate, or any of the ingredients in Phexxi. Stop using Phexxi if you develop an allergic reaction.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Phexxi, including Patient Information.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences® toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact

FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is also advancing EVO100 into Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of urogenital transmission of both Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements related to Evofem's expectations. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business are disclosed in Evofem's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 6, 2020 and its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 2, 2020. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Evofem does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

