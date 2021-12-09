Evofem Biosciences Expects Record High Phexxi Prescriptions and Strong Net Revenue Growth in Fourth Quarter 2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced bullish expectations for prescription and net revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total monthly prescriptions (TRx) of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) are on track to surpass 30,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing approximately 70% growth from third quarter TRx levels.

The Company expects that more than 57,000 women will have made the Phexxi choice from launch through year-end 2021, with almost 24,000 in the fourth quarter alone.

"Gross revenues are on track to increase more than 50% from the third quarter," said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences. "We believe this is proof that women are seeking non-hormonal birth control as standard of care. Our team's continued execution to build upon the strong foundation of Phexxi users and prescribers will enable a strong finish to 2021."

"Shareholders should expect to see continued improvement in gross-to-net. Based on the increasing demand for Phexxi, we expect to meet or exceed the current analyst consensus estimate of net revenue in the fourth quarter," said Pelletier. "We are also diligently reducing our quarterly net cash burn rate and expect it will decrease by at least $10 million from Q3 levels starting in the fourth quarter of 2021."

Phexxi is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. Evofem launched its celebrity "House Rules" DTC campaign, featuring actress Annie Murphy, in September 2021 to increase in awareness of Phexxi among its target audience and drive prescription growth.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products and product candidates to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

