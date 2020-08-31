Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will participate in four healthcare equity conferences in September:

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference: presentation on

Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:30 to 3:50 p.m. EST .

presentation on from . 2020 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference: virtual fireside chat on

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST .

virtual fireside chat on from . Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: virtual fireside chat on

Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST .

virtual fireside chat on from . Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: virtual fireside chat on

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 10:50 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST .

To access the live and archived webcasts of these presentations, visit the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com, and select the Events and Presentations tab.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is also advancing EVO100 into Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of urogenital transmission of both Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

