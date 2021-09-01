Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will present and host one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor conferences as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference



Format: Corporate presentation Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 Time: 7:00 a.m. ET (4:00 a.m. PT)



Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference



Format: Fireside chat Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Time: 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:30 -10:00 a.m. PT)

Webcasts of both events will be available through the Events section of the Evofem website at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events for 30 days.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company launched its first FDA-approved commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), in the United States in September 2020. The Company is evaluating lead product candidate EVO100 for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: (917) 673-5775

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

www.evofem.com

