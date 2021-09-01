Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Investor Conferences

News provided by

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Sep 01, 2021, 08:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will present and host one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor conferences as follows: 

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference



Format:

Corporate presentation

Date:

Monday, September 13, 2021 

Time:

7:00 a.m. ET (4:00 a.m. PT)



Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference


Format:

Fireside chat

Date:

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time:

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:30 -10:00 a.m. PT)  

Webcasts of both events will be available through the Events section of the Evofem website at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events for 30 days.

About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company launched its first FDA-approved commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), in the United States in September 2020. The Company is evaluating lead product candidate EVO100 for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]
Mobile: (917) 673-5775

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

www.evofem.com

Also from this source

Evofem Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results...

Evofem Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics