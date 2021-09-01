Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Investor Conferences
Sep 01, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will present and host one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor conferences as follows:
|
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
|
Format:
|
Corporate presentation
|
Date:
|
Monday, September 13, 2021
|
Time:
|
7:00 a.m. ET (4:00 a.m. PT)
|
Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
|
Format:
|
Fireside chat
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
|
Time:
|
12:30 – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:30 -10:00 a.m. PT)
Webcasts of both events will be available through the Events section of the Evofem website at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events for 30 days.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company launched its first FDA-approved commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), in the United States in September 2020. The Company is evaluating lead product candidate EVO100 for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit evofem.com.
Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]
Mobile: (917) 673-5775
SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article