Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Medicaid National Drug Rebate Program for Phexxi® Effective January 1, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in the Medicaid National Drug Rebate Program (NDRP), providing access to Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) for the Medicaid population effective January 1, 2021.

"Contraceptive choice should not be a luxury available to only some women. Every woman deserves to choose the method that is right for her individual health needs and unique circumstances," said Saundra Pelletier, Evofem's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to participate in the NDRP, ensuring that millions of women across the nation who rely on Medicaid for healthcare coverage have access to Phexxi for hormone free, on-demand contraception."

Medicaid provides health coverage to 69.8 million people in the United States, including approximately 25 million adult women2. Medicaid is administered by states, according to federal requirements, where each state can determine specific coverage for Phexxi. Per the terms of the NDRP, states must generally cover a manufacturer's drugs as of the mandatory effective date.

About the CMS Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

The Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP) is a program that includes the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), state Medicaid agencies, and participating drug manufacturers that helps to offset the federal and state costs of most outpatient prescription drugs dispensed to Medicaid patients. Approximately 600 drug manufacturers currently participate in this program. All fifty states and the District of Columbia cover prescription drugs under the MDRP, which is authorized by Section 1927 of the Social Security Act.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) , is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ' EVOGUARD ,' for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com .

