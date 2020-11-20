Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced it will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually November 30 through December 3, 2020.

In advance of the virtual conference and investor meetings, a pre-recorded fireside chat with Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences, will be made available on Monday, November 23 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the fireside chat by visiting the

Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com , under the Events and Presentations tab.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) , is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ' EVOGUARD ,' for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com .

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: (917) 673-5775

Media Contact

Ellen Thomas

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: (718) 490-3248

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.evofem.com/

