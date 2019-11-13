Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will present at two upcoming healthcare equity conferences:

Stifel's 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 8:35 am EST in New York, NY .

on at in . Piper Jaffray's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9:30 am EST in New York, NY .

Both conferences will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. To access the live and archived webcasts of either event, visit the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing novel solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections. The Company is leveraging its proprietary Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) platform to develop Amphora® (L-lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) for hormone-free birth control and prevention of chlamydia. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

About Amphora

Amphora is an investigational MVP-R™ designed to regulate vaginal pH within the normal range of 3.5 to 4.5. This maintains an acidic environment which is inhospitable to sperm as well as certain viral and bacterial pathogens associated with sexually transmitted infections but is integral to the survival of healthy bacteria in the vagina. Amphora met the pre-specified primary endpoint of the Phase 3 AMPOWER trial, demonstrated a favorable safety profile and was well tolerated. The Company plans to resubmit the Amphora New Drug Application (NDA) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company expects to report top-line data in November 2019 from AMPREVENCE, the double-blinded placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial of Amphora to prevent urogenital acquisition of Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhea (primary and secondary endpoints, respectively) in women. There are currently no therapeutics approved for the prevention of either STI.

Amphora® is a registered trademark and MVP-R™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the timing of the planned NDA Amphora resubmission for prevention of pregnancy, potential FDA approval of Amphora, and the potential commercial launch of Amphora, and the timing and anticipated results of the Phase 2b clinical trial of Amphora to prevent urogenital acquisition of Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhea in women. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those, express or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business are disclosed in the risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Evofem Biosciences does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

