Evofem Biosciences to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2018

The Company's presentation will be webcast live via www.evofem.com in the "Investors" section under "Events and Presentations." It will be archived for post-listening for 90 days at the same location.

Evofem's lead product candidate, Amphora® (L-lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel, is being studied as an on-demand, non-hormonal vaginal contraceptive and for the prevention of certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company completed enrollment ahead of schedule in its confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial of Amphora for contraception, and expects to report study data in the first quarter of 2019. Recruitment is ongoing in a Phase 2b clinical trial of Amphora to prevent urogenital transmission of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem is leveraging its proprietary Multi-purpose Prevention Technology vaginal gel to develop product candidates for multiple indications, including contraception, the prevention of urogenital transmission of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women, and recurrent bacterial vaginosis. For more information regarding Evofem, visit www.evofem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2018, its Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on May 16, 2018, and its prospectus filed with the SEC on May 22, 2018. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

