Evofem Biosciences to Present at Needham Healthcare Conference
Apr 03, 2019, 09:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today it will present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference in New York City as follows:
|
Date:
|
Wednesday April 10, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:30pm EDT
|
Location:
|
The Westin New York Grand Central
|
Webcast (live and on-demand replay)
Evofem's management team will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Please contact your Needham representative or ir@evofem.com to schedule a meeting.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing innovative solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company is leveraging its proprietary Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator™ (MVP-R) platform to develop Amphora which, if approved, will be the first on-demand and female controlled MVP-R birth control method in the U.S. For more information regarding Evofem, please visit www.evofem.com.
Amphora® is a registered trademark and Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
araskopf@evofem.com
O: (858) 550-1900 x167
M: (917) 673-5775
Media Contact
Greg Jawski
Porter Novelli
Greg.jawski@porternovelli.com
M: (917) 749-4964
SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
