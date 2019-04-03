Evofem Biosciences to Present at Needham Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today it will present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference in New York City as follows:

Date: Wednesday April 10, 2019 Time: 1:30pm EDT Location: The Westin New York Grand Central Webcast (live and on-demand replay) evofem.investorroom.com/events

Evofem's management team will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Please contact your Needham representative or ir@evofem.com to schedule a meeting.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing innovative solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company is leveraging its proprietary Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator™ (MVP-R) platform to develop Amphora which, if approved, will be the first on-demand and female controlled MVP-R birth control method in the U.S. For more information regarding Evofem, please visit www.evofem.com.

Amphora® is a registered trademark and Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

araskopf@evofem.com

O: (858) 550-1900 x167

M: (917) 673-5775

Media Contact

Greg Jawski

Porter Novelli

Greg.jawski@porternovelli.com

M: (917) 749-4964

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.evofem.com

