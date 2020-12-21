Evofem Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced it will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference.

Evofem's CEO, Saundra Pelletier, will provide updates on the commercialization of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) , the first and only FDA-approved, hormone free contraceptive vaginal gel, and the pivotal Phase 3 EVOGUARD trial, which is evaluating EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women and currently enrolling subjects at study centers across the U.S.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com , under the Events and Presentations tab.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) , is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ' EVOGUARD ,' for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com .

