Evofem Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is set to present at two healthcare equity conferences in early September.

Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 3:00 PM EDT. The conference will be held at the Weston Copley Place Hotel in Boston, MA.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 4:40 PM EDT, Chief Commercial Officer Russ Barrans will present at the 21st Annual Rodman & Renshaw Healthcare Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright, LLC. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

To access the live and archived webcasts of either presentation, visit the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com. Both webcasts will be archived on the Evofem website for 90 days following the respective events.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company is leveraging its proprietary Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) platform to develop its first product candidate, Amphora® (L-lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate). Amphora is an investigational MVP-R designed to regulate vaginal pH within the normal range of 3.5 to 4.5. This maintains an acidic environment which is inhospitable to sperm as well as certain viral and bacterial pathogens associated with sexually transmitted infections but is integral to the survival of healthy bacteria in the vagina.

Evofem plans to resubmit the Amphora New Drug Application (NDA) for prevention of pregnancy and vaginal lubrication in the fourth quarter of 2019. If approved, the Company plans to launch Amphora in 2020 as the first-in-class MVP-R for hormone-free, woman-controlled birth control.

This investigational MVP-R is also in development for prevention of certain sexually transmitted infections. Evofem expects to report top-line data from AMPREVENCE, the ongoing Phase 2b trial of Amphora to prevent urogenital acquisition of Chlamydia trachomatis (primary endpoint) and Neisseria gonorrhea (secondary endpoint) in women, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Amphora® is a registered trademark and MVP-R™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the timing of the planned NDA Amphora re-submission for prevention of pregnancy, potential FDA approval of Amphora, and the potential commercial launch of Amphora, the anticipated results of the Phase 2b clinical trial of Amphora to prevent urogenital acquisition of Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhea in women, and any expected completion date or general timing for this clinical trial. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those, express or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business are disclosed in the risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Evofem Biosciences does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

araskopf@evofem.com

M: (917) 673-5775

Media Contact

Greg Jawski

Porter Novelli

Greg.jawski@porternovelli.com

M: (917) 749-4964

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.evofem.com

