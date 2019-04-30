Evofem Biosciences to Report First Quarter 2019 Results and Provide Corporate Update on May 7, 2019

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, as follows:

Date Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Time 11:00 a.m. EDT Dial-in numbers (866) 503-5561 (U.S. toll-free) or (253) 336-2965 Passcode 9851099 Webcast (live and archived) www.evofem.com under "Investors" or click here

The teleconference replay will be available approximately two hours after completion through Sunday, May 12, 2019, at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The replay access code is 9851099. The archived webcast will be available via the aforementioned URLs.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing innovative solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections ("STIs"). The Company is leveraging its proprietary Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator™ (MVP-R) platform to develop Amphora® (L-lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) for birth control and prevention of urogenital acquisition of certain STIs. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Amphora® is a registered trademark and Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

araskopf@evofem.com

C: (917) 673-5775

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

