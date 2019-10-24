Evofem Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 7, 2019

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Date Thursday November 7, 2019 Time 11:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. PST) Dial-in numbers (866) 503-5561 (U.S. toll-free) or (253) 336-2965 Passcode 3857878 Webcast (live and archived) www.evofem.com under "Investors" or click here

The live webcast and related slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor page at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required. If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International), access code 3857878. The webcast will be archived at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing novel solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections. The Company is leveraging its proprietary Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) platform to develop Amphora® (L-lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) for hormone-free birth control and prevention of chlamydia. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Amphora® is a registered trademark and MVP-R™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

