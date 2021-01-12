Evofem Biosciences Wins Business Intelligence Group's BIG Innovation Award 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) has been named a winner of Business Intelligence Group's 2021 BIG Innovation Awards for outstanding innovation with first-in-class non-hormonal prescription contraceptive vaginal gel, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) . This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.

"As a female-led, female-focused company, we put women's needs first and innovate for them. We know firsthand about the serious responsibility and impact of family planning," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer, Evofem Biosciences. "Despite the 18 categories of contraception, nearly half of all U.S. pregnancies are still unplanned. Women need options they can and will use, including on-demand hormone-free prescription birth control.

"Innovation is our opportunity to effect real change in women's lives. We appreciate Business Intelligence Group for recognizing our efforts," continued Pelletier. "Poverty elimination is profoundly impacted when a woman can choose when, if and how often she has children, and the best way to assist her is with innovation in birth control options."

Phexxi is designed to be used immediately before or up to an hour before intercourse. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2020, and is now available in the U.S. by prescription. Phexxi works to maintain vaginal pH, which reduces sperm mobility, lowering the chance of sperm reaching the egg, and is the first non-hormonal contraceptive method created for women in decades.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) , is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ' EVOGUARD ,' for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com .

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

About PHEXXI®

Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) is a prescription vaginal gel used to prevent pregnancy in females who choose to use an on-demand method of birth control. Phexxi® is only effective when used immediately before (or up to one hour before) each act of vaginal sex. Phexxi® is not effective when used after vaginal sex.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WHAT ARE THE POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS OF PHEXXI® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel 1.8%, 1%, 0.4%?

If you have had a history of repeated urinary tract infections or other urinary tract problems, avoid Phexxi®.

The most common side effects were vaginal burning, vaginal itching, vaginal yeast infection, urinary tract infection, vaginal area discomfort, bacterial vaginosis, and vaginal discharge. Women also reported genital discomfort, pain while urinating, and vaginal pain. Some male partners reported genital discomfort.

What else should I know about using Phexxi®?

Phexxi® does not protect against any sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV. Avoid using Phexxi® with a vaginal ring.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing severe genital irritation or discomfort or urinary tract symptoms. Avoid Phexxi® if you or your sexual partner is allergic to lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate, or any of the ingredients in Phexxi®. Stop using Phexxi® if you develop an allergic reaction.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Phexxi®, including Patient Information.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business, are disclosed in Evofem's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020, its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 2, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Evofem does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

